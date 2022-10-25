Follow us on Image Source : GETTY T20 World Cup 2022: Defending champions Australia face do-or-die litmus test in Perth against Sri Lanka

Australia will face a stern challenge on Tuesday (October 25) in Perth as the defending champions look to bounce back from their excruciating defeat against New Zealand in the curtain-raiser Super 12 clash. The match could have huge bearings on the Aussies as a defeat could end their pursuit of a Top two finish with England still waiting in the wings. The clash at the Perth Stadium could attract huge interest for the fans as the Aussies face a huge reality check.

Will Smith and Green get the nod in Playing XI?

The Playing XI that was shocked by New Zealand at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday is set to be given a second chance having been backed in by selectors long before the tournament started.

Losing to New Zealand in the opening contest might not have been part of the script — but nor was hitting the panic switch and chopping and changing after just one game.

On Saturday, the Aussies lost three wickets inside the powerplay, forcing its more explosive batters, such as Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis and Tim David, to the crease early.

What can Sri Lanka offer?

The 2014 champions have been struggling with injuries of late but still have a capable squad of winning the title down under. Like the Asia Cup 2022, the Lankan lions started slowly in the tournament having been defeated by Namibia but have since done well to win matches in tandem. They beat Australia in their last T20I series in July at home and will look to inflict the same on Tuesday.

Head to Head Records in Australia vs Sri Lanka

Total number of matches played: 25

Matches won by AUS: 15

Matches won by SL: 10

Matches played in Australia: 14 (AUS 8, SL 6)

Matches played in ICC T20 World Cup: 4 (AUS 3, SL 1)

AUS average score against SL: 155

SL average score against AUS: 143

Most runs for AUS: 642 (David Warner)

Most runs for SL: 257 (Pathum Nissanka)

Most wickets for AUS: 21 (Adam Zampa)

Most wickets for SL: 12 (Wanindu Hasaranga)

