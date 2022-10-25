Tuesday, October 25, 2022
     
  T20 World Cup 2022: Defending champions Australia face do-or-die litmus test in Perth against Sri Lanka

T20 World Cup 2022: Defending champions Australia face do-or-die litmus test in Perth against Sri Lanka

T20 World Cup 2022: Defending T20 World champions Australia will face Sri Lanka in a do-or-die contest which could prove to be decisive in their quest to reach the knockout stage of the current campaign

Aditya Pimpale New Delhi Updated on: October 25, 2022 7:44 IST
T20 World Cup 2022
T20 World Cup 2022: Defending champions Australia face do-or-die litmus test in Perth against Sri Lanka

Highlights

  • Australia were beaten by New Zealand in the opening match of the T20 World Cup Super 12 stage
  • Sri Lanka started their T20 World Cup journey in Round 1
  • A defeat for Australia could see them struggle to make the knockouts

Australia will face a stern challenge on Tuesday (October 25) in Perth as the defending champions look to bounce back from their excruciating defeat against New Zealand in the curtain-raiser Super 12 clash. The match could have huge bearings on the Aussies as a defeat could end their pursuit of a Top two finish with England still waiting in the wings. The clash at the Perth Stadium could attract huge interest for the fans as the Aussies face a huge reality check.

Will Smith and Green get the nod in Playing XI?

The Playing XI that was shocked by New Zealand at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday is set to be given a second chance having been backed in by selectors long before the tournament started.

Losing to New Zealand in the opening contest might not have been part of the script — but nor was hitting the panic switch and chopping and changing after just one game.

On Saturday, the Aussies lost three wickets inside the powerplay, forcing its more explosive batters, such as Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis and Tim David, to the crease early.

What can Sri Lanka offer?

The 2014 champions have been struggling with injuries of late but still have a capable squad of winning the title down under. Like the Asia Cup 2022, the Lankan lions started slowly in the tournament having been defeated by Namibia but have since done well to win matches in tandem. They beat Australia in their last T20I series in July at home and will look to inflict the same on Tuesday.

ALSO READ I West Indies Cricket: Phil Simmons steps down as coach after disastrous T20 World Cup 2022 campaign

Head to Head Records in Australia vs Sri Lanka

Total number of matches played: 25

Matches won by AUS: 15

Matches won by SL: 10

Matches played in Australia: 14 (AUS 8, SL 6)

Matches played in ICC T20 World Cup: 4 (AUS 3, SL 1)

AUS average score against SL: 155

SL average score against AUS: 143

Most runs for AUS: 642 (David Warner)

Most runs for SL: 257 (Pathum Nissanka)

Most wickets for AUS: 21 (Adam Zampa)

Most wickets for SL: 12 (Wanindu Hasaranga)

 

