T20 World Cup 2022: Cricket carnival set for center stage as Super 12 stage starts today with blockbuster ties

The Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup is all set to take center stage as 12 teams will compete for the top honours in the T20 format. While India vs Pakistan tie is the focus of the world, there is another mouth-watering local derby that takes place on Day 1 as Australia host New Zealand in a repeat of last year’s T20 World Cup final. The day will also see 2010 champions England face Afghanistan with Jos Buttler and Co ready to make a statement.

New Zealand and Australia to reignite their rivalry

Just a year ago these two teams met in the final of the T20 World Cup 2021 as Mitchell Marsh ran riot to take the Aussies home. Since then, plenty of water has gone underneath the bridge of both teams, while Aaron Finch’s side is still the favourites to clinch the title, New Zealand are not expected to mount a similar challenge.

Could Aussies tweak the side in the opener with rain expected to play part

The possibility of a rain-shortened game for Australia’s T20 World Cup opener could see the hosts tweak their side, but captain Aaron Finch remained confident in their preferred XI.

A rain-affected encounter for the rematch of the final in the UAE last November could see the reigning champions consider drafting in an extra bowling option in Ashton Agar.

But Australia's captain Aaron Finch suggested a more likely reaction to a shorter match would be to shuffle the batting order of their preferred side.

England come with Spring in the Step

Having beaten the likes of Pakistan and Australia in the build-up to the tournament, the English side led by Jos Buttler will be full of confidence as they take on Afghanistan. England could become the first team to win both the T20 World Cup and ODI World Cup at the same time. They will face the likes of Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi in what could be a banana skin for them.

Squads

New Zealand Squad: Devon Conway(w), Finn Allen, Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson(c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Daryl Mitchell

Australia Squad: Aaron Finch(c), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Steven Smith, Kane Richardson, Ashton Agar, Cameron Green

England Squad: Jos Buttler (c & wk), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Tymal Mills, Philip Salt, Harry Brook

Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Mohammad Nabi (c), Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Najibullah Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Usman Ghani, Qais Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem Safi

