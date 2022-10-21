T20 World Cup 2022, ENG vs AFG: Are Jos Butler's men ready for Mohammad Nabi and his troops? PREVIEW

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Jos Buttler and Mohammad Nabi clash against each other on October 22, 2022

T20 World Cup 2022, ENG vs AFG: In the second clash in the Super 12 stage, Jos Buttler and his men will take on Mohammed Nabi's Afghanistan. England are coming off a successful three-match t20I series against Australia which they managed to win by a margin of 2-0. This certainly might have given the momentum that they require for an event of such magnitude. The Super 12 stage starts on October 22, 2022, and will be played across 7 seven Australian cities.

This is the first time that Jos Buttler will lead the English side in any ICC event. Their former skipper Eoin Morgan stepped down from his captaincy duties earlier this year and since then Buttler has been at the helm of the English white ball team. Buttler's first assignment was against India which certainly did not go down in England's favour. Owing to an injury he picked up during 'The Hundred', Buttler missed out on the entire Pakistan tour which his side lost by a margin of 4-3. Come the Australia series, England looked like a very settled side despite the absence of their marquee player Jonny Bairstow.

On the other hand, there is Mohammad Nabi and his valiant Afghanistan. They are coming off a decent Asia Cup campaign. Without any grain of doubt, Afghanistan showed promise but somehow faltered at the business end of the tournament. The Afghans certainly will be wary of the mighty English team and the threat they have. Predominantly they are a spin-dominated team, but the wicket at Perth might not favour their game. The pitch historically assists pacers and this might certainly dampen their spirits.

Squad:

England Squad: Jos Buttler (c & wk), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Tymal Mills, Philip Salt, Harry Brook

Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Mohammad Nabi (c), Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Najibullah Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Usman Ghani, Qais Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem Safi

