Suryakumar Yadav smashes his maiden century in IPL, registers 1st ton for Mumbai Indians after 2014

Suryakumar Yadav scored his maiden IPL century in the 57th match of the 16th edition of the tournament. In the match played against Gujarat Titans at the Wankhede Stadium, Suryakumar hit the first ton for Mumbai Indians after 2014.

Suryakumar looked unstoppable since the beginning and went on to score 103 runs off just 49 balls. He also registered the third-highest score for MI. While Sanath Jayasuriya scored 114 (48) in the 2008 edition of the tournament, skipper Rohit Sharma scored 109 (60) in the year 2012.

Suryakumar has played 135 matches in the IPL so far. He has scored 3123 runs in 120 innings with the highest score of 103 runs. He has an average of 31.54 and a strike rate of 142.99. He has smashed 20 half-centuries so far and has smashed 336 fours and 108 sixes.

Earlier in the match, GT won the toss and opted to bowl.

Mumbai Indians Playing XI: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Vishnu Vinod, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Kumar Kartikeya

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Mohit Sharma, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Noor Ahmad

