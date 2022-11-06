IND vs ZIM: Not Virat nor Rohit, Suryakumar Yadav becomes first Indian to achieve this milestone; Know Details

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav reached another milestone in India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup match on Sunday. In the match, India's star batter Suryakumar Yadav continued his brilliant form and smashed 61 runs off just 25 deliveries including six boundaries and four maximum at a strike-rate of 244.00.

The right-handed batter who earlier raced past Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan to become the leading run scorer in T20Is in 2022, has become the first Indian to cross 1000-run mark in a calender year. He is the second cricketer in the world to achieve this feat after Rizwan.

The 32-year-old Yadav achieved the feat by scoring 35 runs in the match against Zimbabwe.

Suryakumar now has 1026 T20I runs to his name in just 28 innings, with a highest score of 117 and an average of 44.60 including a century and nine half-centuries.

Following is the list of cricketers with most T20I runs in a calender year so far:

Mohammad Rizwan (Pakistan) - 1326 runs in 26 innings (2021)

Suryakumar Yadav (India) - 1026 runs in 28 innings (2022)

Babar Azam (Pakistan) - 939 runs in 26 innings (2021)

Mohammad Rizwan (Pakistan) - 924 runs in 23 innings (2022)

Paul Stirling (Ireland) - 748 runs in 20 innings (2019)

Virat Kohli (India) - 731 runs in 19 innings (2022)

In his career, Suryakumar has 1209 runs in 36 innings in the shortest format of cricket. He averages 40.30 and has a career strike rate of 177.27. He has smashed a century and 11 half-centuries.

India playing XI:

KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

Zimbabwe Playing XI:

Wesley Madhevere, Craig Ervine, Regis Chakabva, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Tony Munyonga, Ryan Burl, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani

