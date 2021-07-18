SL vs IND: Kuldeep and Chahal back in line-up together for first time since 2019 World Cup

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Kuldeep Yadav (left) with Yuzvendra Chahal.

As a young Indian side took the field against Sri Lanka in Colombo on Sunday in the first ODI, the match marked the return of the famous spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal coming back in the line-up for the first time in two years. In fact the last time, the duo played in a match together was during Team India's World Cup group stage match against hosts and eventual champions England at Edgbaston.

Interestingly, the spin duo had an unforgettable outing with both gave away 160 runs in 20 overs (Kuldeep conceding 88 of those) with no wickets in India's 31-run loss on the day; suggesting why they never played together again.

During the time Kuldeep and Chahal played together, they took 118 wickets in 34 games at an average of 25.6 and a strike rate of 30.2. They took four wickets on an average per game in ODIs.

Apart from them, the match also saw Surkyakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan make their ODI debut after having successfull debut in T20Is earlier this year in the same match vs England.