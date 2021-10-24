SL vs BAN Live Score Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Group 1 Live Updates Scorecard

Follow us on Image Source : AP Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim run between the wickets during the T20 World Cup match between Bangladesh and Papua New Guinea in Muscat.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, 15th Match, Super 12 Group 1 - Live Cricket Score, Updates

Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bowl first

Dasun Shanaka: We are going to bowl first. Our bowlers are doing a good job for us. After the IPL, the wicket is up-and-down, can't guess what it is, that's why we want to bowl. The environment has been really good, we are in a very good mood. The youngsters are very confident. We have an injury concern. Maheesh Theekshana misses out. Binura Fernando comes back in.

Mahmudullah: We would have batted first. We need to adapt to the conditions. Hopefully it'll be a good one to bat on. Bit of a relief after the first loss. The boys are relaxed, hopefully we can come out here and be disciplined. Taskin is not playing. Nasum Ahmed is in.

Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera(w), Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Akila Dananjaya, Binura Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dinesh Chandimal

Bangladesh Squad: Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah(c), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan(w), Mohammad Saifuddin, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Shamim Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Soumya Sarkar