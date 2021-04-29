Sachin Tendulkar donates Rs 1 crore to 'Mission Oxygen' to help 'raise funds for oxygen concentrators'

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Sachin Tendulkar

In a bid to fight against the COVID-19 crisis across the nation, former India skipper Sachin Tendulkar on Thursday took to social media to inform that he has contributed to 'Mission Oxygen' in order to 'raise funds for importing oxygen concentrators and donating them to hospitals across the country.'

"The second wave of COVID has put our healthcare system under immense pressure. Providing oxygen for a large number of serious COVID patients is the need of the hour.

"It is heartening to see how people are rising to the occasion. A group of 250+ young entrepreneurs have launched Mission Oxygen to raise funds for importing oxygen concentrators and donating them to hospitals across the country," Tendulkar wrote in a statement on Twitter.

"I've helped by contributing to the cause and hope that their effort soon reaches out to many more hospitals across India. Your support when I was playing was invaluable and helped me succeed. Today, we have to stand together behind everyone that is working hard to fight this pandemic," he added.

"His donation of Rs 1 crore to 'Mission Oxygen' in its endeavor to procure and provide life-saving oxygen concentrators to hospitals across the nation in this time of need is incredibly heart-warming," read a statement from Mission Oxygen.

Tendulkar had also tested positive for coronavirus. Widely regarded as one of the greatest cricketers of all time, the 'Little Master' has now recovered after reaching home. In a recent message, he had urged the COVID-19 survivors to donate plasma to help save lives.

Earlier in the day, IPL franchises Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals also extended support to the country's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Royals announced a contribution of INR 7.5 crores (over $1mn) towards Covid Relief while Capitals pledged Rs 1.5 crore to procure essential medical supplies, ranging from oxygen cylinders and concentrators to COVID wellness kits.