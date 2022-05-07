Follow us on Image Source : IPL RR celebrating after a wicket against RCB

IPL 2022, RR vs PBKS Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch Rajasthan vs Punjab

Where can you watch RR vs PBKS the 52nd Match of IPL 2022 on TV?

Star Sports Network - Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1HD (Dugout).

Where can you watch RR vs PBKS the 52nd Match of IPL 2022 online?

The match will be streamed live on Hotstar

When is the RR vs PBKS the 52nd Match of IPL 2022?

Saturday, 7th May

At what time does RR vs PBKS the 52nd Match of IPL 2022 start?

3:30 PM IST

Where is the RR vs PBKS the 52nd Match of IPL 2022 being played?

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Full Squad

Punjab Kings

Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma, Benny Howell, Baltej Singh, Writtick Chatterjee, Shahrukh Khan, Prerak Mankad, Odean Smith, Ishan Porel, Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Vaibhav Arora, Ansh Patel, Raj Bawa

Rajasthan Royals

Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Daryl Mitchell, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen, Karun Nair, James Neesham, Rassie van der Dussen, Navdeep Saini, KC Cariappa, Obed McCoy, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anunay Singh, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal