RR vs KKR Live Streaming Cricket IPL 2020: Watch Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live cricket match

RR vs KKR Live Streaming Cricket IPL 2020: In-form Rajasthan Royals (RR) will aim for a hat-trick of wins when they square-off against two-time IPL winners Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium here on Wednesday evening. After defeating Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their campaign opener, the Steve Smith-led RR overhauled the highest tournament total of 224 against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in their previous match. They are high on confidence as they take another step towards qualifying for the playoffs, though that is a bit far at the moment. RR opener Sanju Samson and skipper Smith smashed half-centuries in the game against KXIP. However, with the match slipping away from their hands, Haryana all-rounder Rahul Tewatia's blitzkrieg bought them back in the contest. Once again, all eyes will be on Samson, who has two half-centuries from as many games, and Tewatia, who smashed 53 off 31 balls against Kings XI Punjab. Jos Buttler, who joined the team just before the previous game, managed only four runs against KXIP while Robin Uthappa departed after contributing just nine runs. The RR team management would not tinker much with the winning combination. However, a slight change in the batting-order might be possible. Here are the details of when and where to watch Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders live IPL match.

Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2020 match will take place on September 30 (Wednesday).

Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2020 match will start at 07.30 PM.

Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2020 match is being played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai

You can watch Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2020 live cricket streaming match on Hotstar in India.

You can watch Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2020 match on Star Sports network.

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Jos Buttler (wk), Steven Smith (c), Sanju Samson, Rahul Tewatia, Robin Uthappa, Jofra Archer, Riyan Parag, Tom Curran, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Jaydev Unadkat, Varun Aaron, David Miller, Aniruddha Joshi, Manan Vohra, Andrew Tye, Shashank Singh, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Kartik Tyagi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Akash Singh

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Dinesh Karthik (c & wk), Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Sandeep Warrier, Rahul Tripathi, Siddhesh Lad, Nikhil Naik, Chris Green, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Rinku Singh, Ali Khan, Tom Banton, Manimaran Siddharth

