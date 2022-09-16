Road Safety World Series 2022: Sachin teases netizens with a stats question, can you answer?

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER (@SACHIN_RT) India Legends in the Road Safety World Series

Road Safety World Series 2022: The Road Safety World Series is underway and legends of the game have all come under the same roof to participate in it. Players like Sachin Tendulkar, Ian Bell, Brian Charles Lara, and others are having a go at each other just like in the good old days. The Road Safety World Series apart from being a cricketing tournament is a fan fest for all the lovers of the sport. The master blaster has seized the opportunity and has teased netizens with a question.

Seeing the legends of the game compete once again brings in all the nostalgic moments one has witnessed as a child. The ongoing T20 series features former legends of prominent cricket-playing nations. Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar has now posted two pictures on his social media handles with the caption "Can you tell me the number of international runs and wickets in these pictures?"

This mega event is being played across four Indian cities: Kanpur, Indore, Dehradun, and Raipur. This is the second season of this tournament and it kicked off on September 10 when India Legends defeated South African Legends by 61 runs. India, New Zealand, Australia, Sri Lanka, West Indies, South Africa, Bangladesh, and England are all competing against each other and as the format has it, there will be two semifinals followed by a clash for the third-place playoff. The finals will be played on October 1, 2022, in Raipur. Sachin Tendulkar is leading defending champions India in the second edition. Raipur will be the host to two semi-finals and the all-important final.

India Legends: Sachin Tendulkar (C), Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Munaf Patel, Subramaniam Badrinath, Stuart Binny, Naman Ojha, Manpreet Gony, Pragyan Ojha, Vinay Kumar, Abhimanyu Mithun, Rajesh Pawar, and Rahul Sharma

