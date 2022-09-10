Road Safety World Series 2022: Tournament in nustshell, everything about format, schedule, squads & fixtures

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Brian Lara and Sachin Tendulkar in action

Road Safety World Series 2022: It is almost time to turn the clock back, the time to see our favorite cricketers and our legends have a go at each other on the cricket field. The second edition of the Road Safety World Series kickstarts on September 10, 2022, at Kanpur's Green Park Stadium. The first game will be contested between India Legends and South Africa Legends. As the much-awaited event begins, Sachin Tendulkar's India Legends will have a crack at Jonty Rhodes-led South Africa legends.

The first leg has a total of seven matches and each one of them will be played at Kanpur's Green Park Stadium. Apart from this Indore will host five matches and Dehradun will host six matches. Raipur has been chosen as the venue to host the semifinals and the finals.

The format

The tournament has a total of eight teams. Every team has to play five matches. India Legends will not face Sri Lanka Legends and Australia Legends. There will be a total of four rest days between the matches. Four teams who end on the top of the points table will qualify for the semi-finals that are scheduled to be played in Raipur on September 28 and 29. Winners of these respective encounters will head to the finals which will be played on October 1.

How to watch Road Safety World Series 2022?

A total of 18 matches in this tournament will start at 7:30 PM IST, while five matches will begin at 3:30 PM IST. The matches will be live-streamed on Voot and Jio TV applications.

How to watch Road Safety World Series 2022 on television?

The live telecast of these matches will be televised on Sports18, Colors Cineplex, and Colors Cineplex Superhits.

What are the venues where these matches will be contested?

The matches will be held across four different venues Kanpur, Indore, Dehradun, and Raipur. The finals and the semi-finals will be played in Raipur.

What are the matches scheduled?

Green Park Stadium, Kanpur:

10 Sept 2022: India Legends India vs South Africa Legends (7:30 PM)

11 Sept 2022: Bangladesh Legends vs West Indies Legends (3:30 PM)

11 Sept 2022: Sri Lanka Legends vs Australia Legends (7:30 PM)

12 Sept 2022: New Zealand Legends vs South Africa Legends (7:30 PM)

13 Sept 2022: England Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends (7:30 PM)

14 Sept 2022: India Legends vs West Indies Legends (7:30 PM)

15 Sept 2022: Bangladesh Legends vs New Zealand Legends (7:30 PM)

Holkar Stadium, Indore

17 Sept 2022: England Legends vs West Indies Legends (3:30 PM)

17 Sept 2022: Sri Lanka Legends vs South Africa Legends (7:30 PM)

18 Sept 2022: Australia Legends vs Bangladesh Legends (3:30 PM)

18 Sept 2022: India Legends vs New Zealand Legends (7:30 PM)

19 Sept 2022: England Legends vs South Africa Legends (7:30 PM)

Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Dehradun

21 Sept 2022: India Legends vs Bangladesh Legends (7:30 PM)

22 Sept 2022: West Indies Legends vs New Zealand Legends (7:30 PM)

23 Sept 2022: Australia Legends vs South Africa Legends (7:30 PM)

24 Sept 2022: India Legends vs England Legends (7:30 PM)

25 Sept 2022: Sri Lanka Legends vs New Zealand Legends (3:30 PM)

25 Sept 2022: Australia Legends vs West Indies Legends (7:30 PM)

Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium, Raipur

27 Sept 2022: Sri Lanka Legends vs Bangladesh Legends (3:30 PM)

27 Sept 2022: England Legends vs Australia Legends (7:30 PM)

Venue: Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium, Raipur

Sept 28, 2022: Semifinal 1 (7:30 PM)

Sept 29, 2022: Semifinal 2 (7:30 PM)

Oct 1, 2022: Final (7:30 PM)

India Legends: Sachin Tendulkar (C), Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Munaf Patel, Subramaniam Badrinath, Stuart Binny, Naman Ojha, Manpreet Gony, Pragyan Ojha, Vinay Kumar, Abhimanyu Mithun, Rajesh Pawar, and Rahul Sharma

New Zealand Legends: Ross Taylor (C), Jacob Oram, Jamie How, Jason Spice, Kyle Mills, Scott Styris, Shane Bond, Dean Brownlie, Bruce Martin, Neil Broom, Aaron Redmond, Anton Devcich, Craig McMillan, Gareth Hopkins, and Hamish Bennett

Australia Legends: Shane Watson (C), Alex Doolan, Ben Dunk, Brad Hodge, Brad Haddin, Stuart Clark, Brett Lee, Bryce McGain, Callum Ferguson, Cameron White, George Horlin, Jason Krejza, John Hastings, Dirk Nannes, Nathan Reardon, and Chadd Sayers

West Indies Legends: Brian Lara (C), Danza Hyatt, Devendra Bishoo, Dwayne Smith, Jerome Taylor, Kirk Edwards, Marlon Ian Black, Narsingh Deonarine, Sulieman Benn, Daren Powell, William Perkins, Darion Barthley, Dave Mohammed, and Krishmar Santokie

England Legends: Ian Bell (Captain), Nicholas Compton, Phil Mustard, Chris Tremlett, Darren Maddy, Darren Stevens, James Tindall, Rikki Clarke, Stephen Parry, Tim Ambrose, Dimitri Mascarenhas, Chris Schofield, Jade Dernback, Mal Loye

Sri Lanka Legends: Tillakaratne Dilshan (Captain), Kaushalya Weeraratne, Mahela Udawatte, Rumesh Silva, Asela Gunaratne, Chamara Silva, Isuru Udana, Chamara Kapugedera, Chaminda Vaas, Chaturanga De Silva, Chinthaka Jayasinghe, Dhammika Prasad, Dilruwan Perera, Dilshan Munaweera, Ishan Jayaratne, Jeevan Mendis, Nuwan Kulsekara, Sanath Jayasuriya, Upul Tharanga, Thisara Perera

South Africa Legends: Jonty Rhodes (Captain), Alviro Petersen, Andrew Puttick, Eddie Leie, Garnett Kruger, Henry Davids, Jacques Rudolph, Johan Botha, J Van de Wath, Lance Klusener, L Norris Jones, Makhaya Ntini, Morne Van Wyk, T Tshabalala, Vernon Philander, Zander de Bruyn

Bangladesh Legends: Shahadat Hossain (Captain), Abdur Razzak, Alamgir Kabir, Aftab Ahmed, Alok Kapali, Mamun-ur-Rashed, Nazmus Sadat, Dhiman Ghosh, Dolar Mahmud, Khaled Mashud, Mohammad Sharif, Mehrab Hossain, Elias Sunny, Mohammed Nazimuddin, Abul Hasan, Tushar Imran

