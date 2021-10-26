Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2021: Where to Watch PAK vs NZ Super 12 Match Online

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES PAK vs NZ Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2021

The fiery 'men in green' will take on New Zealand at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium today at 7:30 PM (IST). While Kane Williamson led New Zealand will play their first match of the tournament, for Babar Azam's Pakistan, it is their second clash in the marquee tournament. The Kiwis have a lot to reflect and improve as their side lost both their warm-up matches in the build-up to the tournament.

As for Pakistan, Babar Azam and co. would try accelerating their winning spree as they are coming into this game after an emphatic 10-wicket win against India in their opening game.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2021: How to Watch PAK vs NZ Super 12 Match Online

At what time does Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup2021 Super 12 Match start?

Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match will start at 07.30 PM.

When is Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2021 Super12 Match?

Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match will take place on October 26 (Tuesday).

How do I watch live streaming of Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match?

You can watch Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match live cricket streaming match on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV in India.

Which TV channels will broadcast Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match?

You can watch Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2021Super 12 Match on the Star Sports network.

What are the squads for South Africa vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match?

Pakistan

Babar Azam (captain), Mohammed Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammed Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Hasan Ali, Harris Rauf, Shaeen Shah Afridi, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohamed Nawaz, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammed Wasim, Sohaib Maqsood.

New Zealand

Kane Williamson (captain), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee.