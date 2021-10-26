PAK vs NZ Dream11, Playing 11 Team Prediction, Fantasy XI, Live Streaming, Live Match Updates T20 World Cup

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Pakistan vs New Zealand Dream 11 T20 World Cup 2021

Babar Azam led Pakistan will surely be high headed as they not only clinched an emphatic 10 wicket win against India but also washed off their win-drought against the men in blue in the world cup. As the charged up 'men in green' head further in the tournament, they take on New Zealand in their second Super 12 fixture on October 26, Tuesday. The match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium at 7:30 PM (IST). India will have a close eye on Pakistan vs New Zealand clash as the men in blue aim for a comeback when they take on the Kiwis in their second match of the tournament.

New Zealand, on the other hand, have a lot to address as they lost both of their warm-up matches. While Pakistan have already played their first match of the tournament, for the Kiwis, it will be their campaign opener.

Dream11 for PAK vs NZ Match

Devon Conway, Babar Azam (c) , Fakhar Zaman, Kane Williamson (vc), Martin Guptill, Mohammad Hafeez, Mitchell Santner, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, Lockie Ferguson and Tim Southee

Probable Playing XI

Pakistan

Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf and Shaheen Afridi

New Zealand

Tim Seifert (wk), Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson (c), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult and Ish Sodhi

Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2021: How to Watch AFG vs SCO Super 12 Match Online

At what time does Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match start?

Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match will start at 07:30 PM.

When is Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match?

Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match will take place on October 26 (Tuesday).

How do I watch live streaming of Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match?

You can watch Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match live cricket streaming match on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV in India.

Which TV channels will broadcast Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match?

You can watch Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match on the Star Sports network.

What are the squads for Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match?

Pakistan

Babar Azam (captain), Mohammed Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammed Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Hasan Ali, Harris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohamed Nawaz, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammed Wasim, Sohaib Maqsood.

New Zealand

Kane Williamson (captain), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee.