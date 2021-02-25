Martin Guptill smashes 8 sixes against Australia; overtakes Rohit Sharma in elusive list

Image Source : GETTY | PTI Martin Guptill and Rohit Sharma

New Zealand rode on Martin Guptill's whirlwind knock on Thursday to win the second T20I against Australia by four runs at the University Oval. Guptill hammered 97 off just 50 deliveries as New Zealand posted an intimidating total of 219 runs on the scoreboard.

In reply, Australia got off to a good start, gathering 33 runs from the first three overs, before Matthew Wade was shown the exit door by Tim Southee.

Marcus Stoinis and Daniel Sams led a late charge from the visitors and their innings ended on 215/8. Mitchell Santner chipped in with four wickets, three of which came in the 13th over, while James Neesham plucked crucial wickets of Sams and Stoinis in the last over of the match.

Sams and Stonis stitched 92 for the seventh wicket in just 37 balls but Australia fell short of the target in the last over as the hosts narrowly won the game.

Meanwhile, Guptill has climbed to the top in the list of most sixes in T20 Internationals. With his knock against Australia that consisted of eight sixes and six fours, Guptill now has 132 sixes while India's Rohit Sharma has 127 sixes to his name.

Eoin Morgan (113), Colin Munro (107) and Chris Gayle (105) are the next three names in the elusive list comprising batsmen who have hit more than 100 sixes in the shortest format of the game