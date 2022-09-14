Mark Boucher steps down: South African head coach to begin new innings with this franchise | READ

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Mark Boucher in action

Mark Boucher steps down: Just moments after South Africa lost the three-match-Test series to Ben Stokes's England, head coach Mark Boucher expressed his desire to step down as the head coach of the Proteas outfit. There were murmurs about him wanting to join the IPL as the head coach of some unnamed franchise, but things certainly weren't the same as they were expected to be.

Following the developments after Boucher's sudden decision, it has now been confirmed that the former South African wicketkeeper-batsman will take over the role of head coach for MI Cape Town in the SA20. Mark Boucher has been extremely clear about his stand and will step down immediately as soon as the T20I World Cup ends which will be played in Australia this year in October. A few reports also suggest that Boucher will be one of Mumbai's representatives at the player auctions that are scheduled to take place on September 19, 2022, in Cape Town.

The Dean Elgar-led South African team on Monday lost the Test series against England by 2-1. Boucher wasted no further time and announced his desire of stepping down as the head coach of the national team. Pholetsi Moseki, Cricket South Africa's CEO was left surprised and shocked by the stalwart's sudden change of mind but he did extend him good wishes for the opportunities that are ahead of him.

It is extremely safe to say that Mark Boucher doesn't have extensive experience in coaching a full-fledged franchise setup. Before this, he served as a wicketkeeping consultant for the Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2016. He also worked as a head coach of the titans before being roped in as the head coach of the national side by Cricket South Africa. The MI Cape Town is a franchise that is owned by Reliance Industries Limited. Mumbai was the first team to announce their five direct signings outside the auction: Rashid Khan, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada, and Dewald Brevis.

