ENG vs SA, 3rd Test: Mark Boucher decides to step down as South Africa's head coach

ENG vs SA, 3rd Test: In a recent change of events and after having a successful stint with the Proteas outfit, Mark Boucher has decided to step down from his responsibility as South Africa's head coach after the 2022 T20I World Cup that is scheduled to be played in Australia later this year. In the recently concluded Test series, Ben Stokes's England outplayed the Dean Elgar-led South African team and ended their summer on a high note. Reports have now surfaced that Mark Boucher has expressed his desire to move ahead and step down from his role as head coach after the T20I World Cup.

Mr. Boucher has expressed his desire to resign and wants to pursue other opportunities that are in tandem with his career and personal objectives. CSA (Cricket South Africa) certainly regrets this but also respects his decision and wishes him all the best in his future endeavors", read a statement from the board.

There are speculations that the former South African wicketkeeper-batsmen might have received lucrative offers for coaching in the Indian Premier League. Cricket is no less than a religion in India and Mark Boucher is one name that is not unknown to Indian cricket fans. It is also being speculated Mark Boucher has expressed his desire to coach in the SA20, South Africa's T20 league and after a series of long discussions, he has finally made up his mind to switch in his career.

As of now, CSA (Cricket South Africa) has maintained a dignified silence on the policies related to the head coach but negotiations are certainly underway. It is being said that Boucher shouldn't face any major challenge continuing with both jobs but as far as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is concerned, they have a policy in place that restricts the concerned personnel from holding two positions in two different places. Earlier Mark Boucher had been a part of the Kolkata Knight Riders under South African legend Jacques Kallis and now only time will tell what he has decided as his next course of action.

