LSG vs PBKS IPL 2024 Live Score: Lucknow Super Giants bank on home surface for first win of season

Big hitters - Nicholas pooran, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Kyle Mayers Ayush Badoni from LSG, Liam Livingstone, Prabhsimran Singh, Jonny Bairstow and Jitesh Sharma from PBKS - all will grace the field of Ekana Cricket Stadium in the match 11 of IPL 2024. The venue was the worst one for the batters in IPL 2023 with run-scoring being as hard as it can be. The average scoring rate was as low as 6.93.

A new season has come and the power-loaded batting sides will take the Ekana Stadium in a bid to overpower each other. LSG are looking for their first win, while PBKS are looking to return to the winning ways after losing their second game.