LSG vs PBKS IPL 2024 Live Score: Lucknow Super Giants bank on home surface for first win of season

LSG vs PBKS IPL 2024 Live Score: Lucknow Super Giants bank on home surface for first win of seasonLSG vs PBKS IPL 2024 Live Score: KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants and Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab Kings face each other in the 11th match of IPL 2024 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. The Super Giants are in search for their first win as they lost their only game of the season so far against Rajasthan Royals. PBKS registered a win in their opening encounter against Delhi Capitals before going down to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their second game of the season.
They head to the Ekana Stadium as LSG bank on home conditions to register their first win. The two teams have a strong batting line-up but the pitch in Lucknow is likely to be hard for batting as seen in the previous season of IPL. Follow for all the latest updates, scorecard and playing XI here.