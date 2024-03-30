Saturday, March 30, 2024
     
  LSG vs PBKS IPL 2024 Live Score: Lucknow Super Giants bank on home surface for first win of season
LSG vs PBKS IPL 2024 Live Score: KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants look for the first win of IPL 2024 as they bank on the home conditions of the Ekana Cricket Stadium. LSG host Shikhar Dhawan's Punjab Kings in the 11th match of the ongoing season. Follow for the latest updates.

Varun Malik New Delhi Updated on: March 30, 2024 17:44 IST
LSG vs PBKS IPL 2024
Image Source : INDIA TV LSG vs PBKS IPL 2024 match.

LSG vs PBKS IPL 2024 Live Score: KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants and Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab Kings face each other in the 11th match of IPL 2024 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. The Super Giants are in search for their first win as they lost their only game of the season so far against Rajasthan Royals. PBKS registered a win in their opening encounter against Delhi Capitals before going down to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their second game of the season. 

They head to the Ekana Stadium as LSG bank on home conditions to register their first win. The two teams have a strong batting line-up but the pitch in Lucknow is likely to be hard for batting as seen in the previous season of IPL. Follow for all the latest updates, scorecard and playing XI here.

  Mar 30, 2024 5:44 PM (IST)

    Big hitters to grace Ekana Stadium!!

    Big hitters - Nicholas pooran, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Kyle Mayers Ayush Badoni from LSG, Liam Livingstone, Prabhsimran Singh, Jonny Bairstow and Jitesh Sharma from PBKS - all will grace the field of Ekana Cricket Stadium in the match 11 of IPL 2024. The venue was the worst one for the batters in IPL 2023 with run-scoring being as hard as it can be. The average scoring rate was as low as 6.93. 

    A new season has come and the power-loaded batting sides will take the Ekana Stadium in a bid to overpower each other. LSG are looking for their first win, while PBKS are looking to return to the winning ways after losing their second game.

