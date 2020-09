Image Source : INDIA TV Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals: Watch CSK vs DC IPL 2020 Stream Live match

IPL 2020 Live Streaming, Match 7 - Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals: Chennai Super Kings will be looking to bounce back to winning ways after suffering a 16-run defeat against what was termed as a 'depleted' Rajasthan Royals side in Sharjah. Chennai had won their opener, against defending champions Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi last week, but failed to get to the target of 200-plus in a high-scoring encounter earlier this week. Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, had survived a Super Over test to beat Kings XI Punjab in their opener and will look to maintain the rhythm. On paper, Chennai are clear favourites given their overwhelming head-to-head tie against Delhi.

Live Streaming Cricket, Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2020:

When is Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2020?

Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2020 match will take place on September 25 (Wednesday).

When will Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2020 match start?

Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2020 match will start at 07.30 PM.

Where is Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2020 match being played?

Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2020 match is being played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

Where can you Live Stream Cricket Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2020 match Today?

You can watch Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2020 live cricket streaming match on Hotstar in India.

Where can you watch Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2020 match Live Cricket Telecast TV?

You can watch Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2020 match on Star Sports network.

What are the squads for Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2020 match?

Delhi Capitals Squad: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Mohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Harshal Patel, Alex Carey, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Keemo Paul, Tushar Deshpande, Daniel Sams, Lalit Yadav

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Murali Vijay, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Sam Curran, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Lungi Ngidi, Karn Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Imran Tahir, Shardul Thakur, Monu Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif

