Highlights, Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2020: DC beat CSK by 44 runs

Highlights, Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2020: DC (175/3) beat CSK (131/5) by 44 runs

Hello and welcome to the coverage of the match Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals. After a thrilling victory from the opening game of the season against Kings XI Punjab, Delhi Capitals will be aiming to continue on the winning run when they take on the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2020. CSK had won the first match of the season but faced a tough loss in their second game, as they conceded a 16-run defeat to Rajasthan Royals. A major focus will also be on MS Dhoni 's batting position in this game after he received significant criticism after coming at number 7 in the 217-run chase. Here, you can follow the live ball by ball updates from the seventh match of the IPL 2020, Live Cricket Score, Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals on indiatvnews.com. LIVE STREAMING

22:59 IST: Rabada to Dhoni, OUT! A slow short ball but Dhoni had already committed to the pull shot. Gets an inside edge and Pant makes no mistake behind the stumps.

22:52 IST: 53 needed off 8 now, so DC have mathematically won this match and will now move to the top of the table. A dominant performance from the Capitals!

22:48 IST: Rabada to Jadeja, FOUR! Finds the gap between third man and backward point there. But CSK needs a lot more of those at this point.

22:47 IST: Rabada to du Plessis, OUT! Commentator's curse? A wide ball outside off and Du Plessis tried to smack it away over covers, but finds an outside edge. A good catch from Rishabh Pant.

22:46 IST: Rabada to du Plessis, DROPPED! We've stopped counting on how many times Faf has been lucky today.

22:43 IST: Avesh to Dhoni, FOUR! Another low full toss down leg, a gift for MS Dhoni as he guides it away to fine leg for another boundary. Easy pickings for the CSK captain.

22:41 IST: Avesh to Dhoni, FOUR! A full toss and Dhoni goes to the bottom and lofts it over the bowler's head.

22:36 IST: Nortje to Jadhav, OUT! On to the stumps and Jadhav wanted to pull it, failed to connect and the ball hits straight into the pads. No review, it was plumb.

22:30 IST: Rabada to Jadhav, FOUR! That's a brilliant cut from the Indian batsman. The ball travels to the third man boundary where there was no fielder, as the player was too wide off.

22:28 IST: Rabda to du Plessis, FOUR! Good footwork from Faf as he times the ball towards the deep midwicket boundary.

22:23 IST: Avesh to Jadhav, FOUR! Lofts the ball over the mid-off, where Anrich Nortje marginally missed the catch as the ball carressed his fingers before reaching the boundary.

22:22 IST: Avesh to Jadhav, FOUR! A 'timed' boundary after a long time in this innings. A flick off the backfoot towards the deep midwicket boundary.

22:16 IST: Mishra to du Plessis! Another mistimed shot! A lofted drive this time and the ball travels to cover and point.

22:12 IST: FOUR! FINALLY! Faf du Plessis sends the ball to the boundary, even as it wasn't an intended hit. The ball finds an inside edge and sails to deep square. First four after five overs.

22:04 IST: RUN OUT! Gaikwad departs! Du Plessis wanted to cut it square but finds an inside edge, Gaikwad runs and even crosses the half-way mark from the non-striker's end and Rishabh Pant was accurate in his throw. Big wicket for DC!

21:57 IST: Tidy overs from the DC spinners, Axar Patel and Amit Mishra so far. Both have bowled a total of five overs, conceding only 21 runs. Pressure completely on CSK as we go into the strategic timeout.

21:48 IST: Nortje to Vijay, OUT! His timing had not been convincing and the catch was inevitable. He is caught at mid-on by Rabada.

21:39 IST: Axar to Watson, OUT! Watson decides to go for maximum but finds Hetmyer at midwicket.

21:37 IST: Avesh to Watson, SIX! That's the first maximum for CSK!

21:28 IST: Axar to Watson, FOUR! Vijay sends it towards the mid-on boundary, but it wasn't a very convincing shot.

21:25 IST: Rabada to Vijay, could've been a maiden over but Vijay flicks the final ball towards backward square leg for a two. A good over to start with, as Rabada continued to beat Vijay outside off.

21:08 IST: Delhi Capitals might be rueing that they could've scored 15-20 runs more here. Good bowling from CSK towards the closing overs of the game.

21:05 IST: Hazlewood to Stoinis, FOUR! Stoinis tried a similar shot here but couldn't connect the ball, and Dhoni fails to pick the ball too.

21:04 IST: Hazlewood to Stoinis, FOUR! Cheeky from Stoinis! The ball was way outside off but he goes to the line of the ball and puts it towards deep fine leg!

21:02 IST: Hazlewood to Pant, FOUR! Straight over the bowler's head! Delhi needs more of the same.

20:59 IST: Curran to Iyer, OUT! What a catch from MS Dhoni! That's a brilliant dive from the CSK captain! It was a slower ball and Iyer intended to drive it. However, he finds an outside edge and Dhoni has made an incredible dive to catch the ball.

20:52 IST: Hazlewood to Pant, FOUR! Strong shot from Pant there. He has smacked the ball towards deep point where Kedar Jadhav made a good effort but failed to stop the ball.

20:48 IST: Chahar to Iyer, FOUR! Chahar target a yorker there but it came out a full toss instead. A freebie and Iyer flicks it towards the deep square leg.

20:42 IST: Curran to Pant, FOUR! Overthrow! That's poor from Curran. Pant had played a defensive shot straight to Curran, and the English youngster threw the ball towards the stumps, missed and the ball sails to the boundary instead.

20:40 IST: Five overs are left and we are entering that stage of the innings where DC would probably be a happier side, with Pant and Iyer still at the crease and the likes of Hetmyer and Stoinis still to come.

20:36 IST: Chahar to Pant, FOUR! Outside off and Pant drives it to perfection. Pant was a little nervy at the start but is now finding his feet.

20:32 IST: Jadeja to Pant, FOUR! The wicketkeeper-batsman goes down on one knee and slams the ball towards the fine-leg boundary.

20:27 IST: Chawla to Shaw, OUT! MS Dhoni stumps him out and a good innings comes to an end. Shaw dismissed on 64 off 43 deliveries.

20:23 IST: Jadeja to Shaw, FOUR! Short and wide outside off, and Shaw pounces on it and puts it past the third man boundary.

20:19 IST: Chawla to Dhawan, OUT! LBW! The southpaw decided to hit a reverse-sweep but the unorthodox shot wasn't opportune at the moment. Caught plumb and CSK finally gets a wicket. Dhawan out on 35 off 27 deliveries.

20:18 IST: Chawla to Dhawan, FOUR! Steps out and slams it straight over the bowler's head for a four! This is a repeat of Sharjah for CSK.

20:16 IST: Jadeja to Shaw, SIX! What an end to the over!

20:16 IST: Jadeja to Dhawan, FOUR! One of his trademark shots. Steps out and lofts it towards the extra cover.

20:14 IST: Jadeja to Shaw, a length ball and he pushes it towards the silly mid on for a single. 50 for Shaw!

20:12: MS Dhoni takes strategic timeout.

20:08 IST: Chawla to Shaw, FOUR! This one was a googly but receives a similar treatment.

20:07 IST: Chawla to Shaw, FOUR! Full from Chawla and Prithvi has slammed it towards the long-off boundary.

20:04 IST: Jadeja to Dhawan, FOUR! The over Dhawan would have wanted to ease the pressure off. Poor ball from Jadeja who feeds it right for Dhawan to slog towards the cow corner.

20:03 IST: Jadeja to Dhawan, SIX! Dhawan has finally got the chance to open his arms! He smacks the ball to deep square leg.

19:55 IST: End of the powerplay and it has been a good start for CSK. They've conceded at only six rpo despite a good start from Shaw in the first over. Dhawan needs to be more aggressive.

19:49 IST: Hazlewood to Dhawan, keeps it close to the body, and Dhawan finds it hard to find the gap again. It has been a good start for the Aussie bowler who has conceded only 7 runs off his first two overs.

19:44 IST: Curran to Shaw, FOUR! it's a leg-cutter and Shaw glances it towards the backward point.

19:36 IST: Sam Curran bowls from the other end.

19:32 IST: Chahar to Shaw, FOUR! Back to back boundaries! This time, he comes to the front food and drives it crisply to the cover boundary. Strong start for Shaw!

19:32 IST: Chahar to Shaw, FOUR! Short length and Shaw cuts it sweetly. First four for DC!

19:30 IST: Deepak Chahar to bowl the first over. Prithvi Shaw on the strike.

19:25 IST: We're just five minutes away from action. Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan are ready to take the field. Earlier in the toss, Dhoni was questioned on his batting position, to which he replied that he would bat as per the situation in the game.

19:10 IST: Playing XIs:

Match 7. Delhi Capitals XI: P Shaw, S Dhawan, S Hetmyer, S Iyer, R Pant, M Stoinis, A Patel, A Mishra, A Khan, A Nortje, K Rabada https://t.co/Y17uvW2mSP #CSKvDC #Dream11IPL #IPL2020 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 25, 2020

Match 7. Chennai Super Kings XI: S Watson, M Vijay, F du Plessis, S Curran, R Gaikwad, K Jadhav, MS Dhoni, R Jadeja, P Chawla, D Chahar, J Hazlewood https://t.co/Y17uvW2mSP #CSKvDC #Dream11IPL #IPL2020 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 25, 2020

19:07 IST: Watch:

MS Dhoni has the won the toss and #CSK will field first in Match 7 of #Dream11IPL.#CSKvDC pic.twitter.com/HC54FrZS6a — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 25, 2020

19:04 IST: Lungi Ngidi sits out for Chennai Super Kings tonight. Josh Hazlewood in.

19:00 IST: Toss Update! CSK win toss, opt to bowl against DC in Dubai.

18:45 IST: Will Delhi Capitals make it two in two and go top of the table tonight?

The boys are fresh and will look to make it two in two tonight 💪🏻#CSKvDC #IPL2020 #Dream11IPL #YehHaiNayiDilli pic.twitter.com/jnHXojUamV — Delhi Capitals (Tweeting from 🇦🇪) (@DelhiCapitals) September 25, 2020

18:20 IST: Hello and welcome to the coverage of CSK vs DC, IPL 2020. While DC will be aiming to build on their momentum after a thrilling Super Over win against KXIP, CSK are eyeing a comeback after tough loss against RR.

Brief Preview: After a lacklustre outing against Rajasthan Royals, three-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in a league encounter at the Dubai International Cricket stadium here on Friday. In their last game, the M.S. Dhoni-led side suffered a 16-run defeat, and barring Faf du Plessis most of the CSK players failed in leaving an impact. On the other hand, Delhi were on the verge of defeat in their first game against Kings XI Punjab before Marcus Stoinis rescued his side to push the contest to the Super Over decider. Later, it was Kagiso Rabada who showed his talent with the ball and ensured the night belonged to DC. [FULL PREVIEW]

