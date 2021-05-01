Live Cricket Score, Match 27, MI vs CSK: Follow Live score and updates from Delhi

Image Source : INDIA TV MI vs CSK IPL 2021: Find live updates from Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2021 Match Live Online on indiatvnews.com.

IPL 2021 MI vs CSK: Follow Live score and updates from Delhi

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2021 Match 27. Here, you can find ball-by-ball updates from Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Live Online. Two heavyweights of the Indian Premier League -- Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings -- cross swords in the highly-anticipated 'El Clasico' at the Arun Jaitely Stadium on Saturday. Mumbai and Chennai come into this match after identical seven-wicket wins over Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad respectively. Having found its lost mojo, the Chennai outfit has so far won five out of its six matches and looks like a very strong unit.

Five-time champions MI are also picking up pace and have so far won three matches out of six. Since CSK's return to the tournament in 2018, Mumbai Indians have won six out of the eight games played. A faltering MI side finally found momentum up top in their previous game, with opener Quinton de Kock blasting an unbeaten 70 against Rajasthan. MI also has skipper Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav to bolster their batting unit whereas the CSK dug-out is equipped with the in-form opening duo of Faf Plessis (270 runs) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (192 runs), followed by Ravindra Jadeja and Moeen Ali's brilliance. Jadeja has also shone with the ball, taking five wickets while Moeen has four scalps to his name.

MATCH 27 IPL 2021 MI vs CSK: Rohit Sharma's elegance and Suryakumar Yadav's flamboyance will be pitted against the brute power of Faf du Plessis and the grace of Ruturaj Gaikwad when heavyweights Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings cross swords in the IPL. MI and CSK head into the match after identical seven-wicket wins over Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad respectively and both teams would be keen to continue their winning streak.

The biggest positive for Mumbai has been the return to form of opener Quinton de Kock (117 runs), who made a blistering, unbeaten 70 against Rajasthan here.