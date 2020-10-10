Live Score Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2020: Dinesh Karthik opts to bat in Abu Dhabi

Test match length, down to the leg side and Gill comfortably tucks it down through the square region for the first boundary of the game.
Rahul Tripathi will once again open for KKR against Shubman Gill. Mohammed Shami will open the attack for KXIP. A slip has been put in place.
Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul, M Agarwal, S Singh, N Pooran, G Maxwell, M Singh, M Ur Rahman, R Bishnoi, M Shami, C Jordan, A Singh
Kolkata Knight Riders: R Tripathi, S Gill, N Rana, S Narine, E Morgan, A Russell, D Karthik, P Cummins, K Nagarkoti, P Krishna, V Chakravarthy
We will have to wait to see Chris Gayle in IPL 2020. He's not included in the XI for today's match against KKR. Only one change for KXIP as Chris Jordan replaces the injured Sheldon Cottrell.
TOSS! Dinesh Karthik has won the toss and opt to bat against Kings XI Punjab in Abu Dhabi.
Nicholas Pooran was brilliant in the game against SRH in KXIP's previous game. Will we see the Pooran show again?
Kings XI Punjab are looking for a turnaround as they take on the Kolkata Knight Riders in the first match of the double-header weekend in Abu Dhabi.
