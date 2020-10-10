Indian T20 League
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Live Score Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2020: Dinesh Karthik opts to bat in Abu Dhabi
Live now

Live Score Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2020: Dinesh Karthik opts to bat in Abu Dhabi

Live Cricket Score, KXIP vs KKR IPL 2020: Follow ball-by-ball updates from Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders match on indiatvnews.com.

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 10, 2020 15:36 IST
Live Cricket Score, KXIP vs KKR IPL 2020: KL Rahul's men seek desperate turnaround
Image Source : IPLT20.COM

Live Cricket Score, KXIP vs KKR IPL 2020: KL Rahul's men seek desperate turnaround

Live Cricket Score, KXIP vs KKR IPL 2020

KXIP vs KKR Live Score: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Match on indiatvnews.com. KL Rahul's side is seeking a desperate turnaround after losing five of their six matches in the tournament, but face a tough test against the Knight Riders who have the momentum after an impressive win against CSK. The KXIP will hope for a much-improved show from their last outing against SRH, where a top-order failure triggered a batting collapse. Had Nicholas Pooran not played a fiery 77-run knock, KXIP may have not reached the 100-run mark. Here, you can follow the live cricket score, ball-by-ball updates from KXIP vs KKR IPL 2020 on indiatvnews.com. LIVE STREAMING | LIVE SCORECARD

Live Cricket Score, KXIP vs KKR IPL 2020: KKR 7/0 after 1 over vs KXIP in Abu Dhabi

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Live updates :IPL 2020, Match 24: KXIP vs KKR Live Updates

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Oct 10, 2020 3:34 PM (IST) Posted by Aratrick Mondal

    KXIP vs KKR Live Updates: Shami to Gill, FOUR!

    Test match length, down to the leg side and Gill comfortably tucks it down through the square region for the first boundary of the game. 

  • Oct 10, 2020 3:30 PM (IST) Posted by Aratrick Mondal

    KXIP vs KKR Live Updates: The game begins

    Rahul Tripathi will once again open for KKR against Shubman Gill. Mohammed Shami will open the attack for KXIP. A slip has been put in place. 

  • Oct 10, 2020 3:11 PM (IST) Posted by Rishabh Gupta

    KXIP vs KKR Live Updates: Playing XIs

    Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul, M Agarwal, S Singh, N Pooran, G Maxwell, M Singh, M Ur Rahman, R Bishnoi, M Shami, C Jordan, A Singh 

    Kolkata Knight Riders: R Tripathi, S Gill, N Rana, S Narine, E Morgan, A Russell, D Karthik, P Cummins, K Nagarkoti, P Krishna, V Chakravarthy

  • Oct 10, 2020 3:08 PM (IST) Posted by Rishabh Gupta

    KXIP vs KKR Live Updates: No Chris Gayle for Kings XI Punjab

    We will have to wait to see Chris Gayle in IPL 2020. He's not included in the XI for today's match against KKR. Only one change for KXIP as Chris Jordan replaces the injured Sheldon Cottrell. 

  • Oct 10, 2020 3:02 PM (IST) Posted by Rishabh Gupta

    KXIP vs KKR Live Updates: KKR opt to bat

    TOSS! Dinesh Karthik has won the toss and opt to bat against Kings XI Punjab in Abu Dhabi.

  • Oct 10, 2020 2:35 PM (IST) Posted by Rishabh Gupta

    KXIP vs KKR Live Updates: Pooran show again?

    Nicholas Pooran was brilliant in the game against SRH in KXIP's previous game. Will we see the Pooran show again?

  • Oct 10, 2020 2:04 PM (IST) Posted by Rishabh Gupta

    KXIP vs KKR Live Updates: Double-Header is back!

    Kings XI Punjab are looking for a turnaround as they take on the Kolkata Knight Riders in the first match of the double-header weekend in Abu Dhabi.

Latest News

Social Tracker