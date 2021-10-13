KKR vs DC Qualifier 2 IPL 2021: Head to head, injury updates and full squad

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Kolkata Knight Riders will look for a spot in the finals as they take on Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2 of the IPL 2021 in Sharjah

Kolkata Knight Riders will look for a spot in the finals as they take on Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2 of the IPL 2021 in Sharjah. A comprehensive win in the Eliminator against Royal Challengers Bangalore would have certainly boosted the morale of Kolkata, who are going for their third IPL trophy. Delhi, on the other hand, come into the contest after losing in Qualifier 1 to Chennai Super Kings.

As both sides meet for the eliminator match in Sharjah, let's take a look at the squads and head to head record:

Injury updates

Delhi Capitals missed the services of Marcus Stoinis since September 22 when he last appeared for the side against the Sunrisers Hyderabad, but he is expected to make a return tonight after team's loss to CSK in Qualifier 1.

DC squad: Rishabh Pant (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Prithvi Shaw, Ripal Patel, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimrom Hetmyar, Shreyas Iyer, Steve Smith, Amit Mishra, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan, Ben Dwarshuis, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Kulwant Khejroliya, Lukman Meriwala, Pravin Dubey, Tom Curran, Umesh Yadav, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Marcus Stoinis, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sam Billings and Vishnu Vinod.

The Kolkata Knight Riders, meanwhile, continue to be cautious with Andre Russell fitness tests while Eoin Morgan revealed the West Indian had a grade 2 muscle tear and had been recuperating well.s. There has been no official update on his status -- however, if he's declared fit to play, Russell could replace Shakib Al Hasan in the lineup.

Kolkata Knight Riders Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan(c), Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik(w), Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Sandeep Warrier, Varun Chakaravarthy, Prasidh Krishna, Andre Russell, Harbhajan Singh, Shakib Al Hasan, Ben Cutting, Karun Nair, Pawan Negi, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sheldon Jackson, Tim Seifert, Rinku Singh, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Vaibhav Arora

Head to Head

Matches Played 28

DC Won 12

KKR Won 15

NR 1