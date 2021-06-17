Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ICC Jasprit Bumrah recalls Gabba win, U-17 memories and his 'best day' in interview with wife Sanjana Ganesan

India's premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah was interviewed by wife Sanjana Ganesan ahead of the inaugural World Test Championship final against New Zealand. The bowler walked in for interview and upon seeing Ganesan, asked her "Where have I seen you before?"

In the interview, Bumrah was shown a number of pictures from his childhood as well as his playing career, as Ganesan asked him to go through each of them and recall the memories.

One of the pictures was from the bowler's U-17 days.

“It was a T20 game back then. I bowled four overs, gave two runs, rest of them were maidens. I took a hat-trick, a fifer or sixer I don’t remember. This was one of my first big performances,” Bumrah said.

There was also a picture from India's 2020-21 Test series victory against Australia.

“This picture was taken after the 4th Test. I didn’t play that Test. We win that Test. Our third-stringed side was playing and we were a little skeptical about what was going to happen. But there was a lot of belief. All the youngsters stepped up. It’s a memorable Test, a lot of happy days. We won the series in Australia, back-to-back, this was our second win,” said Bumrah.

Upon seeing the picture of their wedding ceremony, Bumrah said that it was his "best day" of his life.