IPL 2023: Reason behind Ravindra Jadeja's spat with CSK during 2022 season revealed | Know Details

Ravindra Jadeja and Chennai Super Kings had an unfortunate fallout in the 2022 season of IPL. He was first handed over the captaincy reins, but after a string of losses, he was stripped of the leadership position and MS Dhoni was reinstated back skipper of the franchise.

After the events regarding captaincy unfolded, several reports came to the fore regarding a strain in Jadeja's relationship with CSK's management. Jadeja did not take part in the end games of the season, and that acted as fuel to the fire.

Now, as per a report in Crizbuzz, the reason behind the ugly fallout is attributed to Jadeja's unhappiness over being stripped of captaincy coupled with his own performance. CSK finished 9th on the points table in the previous season, and on a personal front, he could only muster 116 runs from 10 games, with just 5 wickets against his name.

The report further states that CSK's CEO Kasi Vishwanath, Jadeja and MS Dhoni had honest, long and frank conversations regarding the events that transpired. Jadeja was explained that captaincy might have burdened him, and he took it well. "Jaddu is fine, he is happy to be back with the team and is very keen to do well. He is looking forward to the season," a CSK official was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

CSK will start their campaign against defending champions Gujarat Titans on March 31 in the season opener.

IPL 2023: CSK's Schedule

March 31, 2023 : Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings, Ahmedabad (7:30PM IST)

: Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings, Ahmedabad (7:30PM IST) April 3, 2023 : Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants, Chennai (7:30PM IST)

: Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants, Chennai (7:30PM IST) April 8, 2023 : Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai (7:30PM IST)

: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai (7:30PM IST) April 12, 2023 : Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, Chennai (7:30PM IST)

: Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, Chennai (7:30PM IST) April 17, 2023 : Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings, Bengaluru (7:30PM IST)

: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings, Bengaluru (7:30PM IST) April 21, 2023 : Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Chennai (7:30PM IST)

: Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Chennai (7:30PM IST) April 23, 2023 : Kolkata Knight RIders vs Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata (7:30PM IST)

: Kolkata Knight RIders vs Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata (7:30PM IST) April 27, 2023 : Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, Jaipur (7:30PM IST)

: Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, Jaipur (7:30PM IST) April 30, 2023 : Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings, Chennai (3:30PM IST)

: Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings, Chennai (3:30PM IST) May 4, 2023 : Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings, Lucknow (3:30PM IST)

: Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings, Lucknow (3:30PM IST) May 6, 2023 : Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, Chennai (3:30PM IST)

: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, Chennai (3:30PM IST) May 10, 2023 : Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Chennai (7:30PM IST)

: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Chennai (7:30PM IST) May 14, 2023 : Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai (7:30PM IST)

: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai (7:30PM IST) May 20, 2023 : Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings, Delhi (3:30PM IST)

