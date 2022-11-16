IPL 2023: Is Suresh Raina taking up new role in Chennai Super Kings? former India player teases fans

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Raina and Jadeja's social media exchange has got the fans buzzing with excitement

IPL 2023: Four times IPL champions, MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings is one of the most successful IPL (Indian Premier League) franchises and everytime something happens around them, it creates a lot of buzz and excitement. For the past few years, the Chennai Super Kings franchise has been plagued with multiple controversies and their star players have always managed to grab the headlines. The conundrum around their stalwart MS Dhoni playing or not remains to be a hot topic throughout the year.

This year, the Chennai Super Kings franchise roped in Ravindra Jadeja as their captain. They were defending their 2021 title but things certainly went completely downhill. The men in yellow always end up qualifying for the knockout stages, but their 2022 campaign is something that they will like to forget as soon as possible. Owing to a lackluster and dismal performance, the team management reinstated their main man, MS Dhoni, as their skipper. This certainly irked a fresh set of controversy around things not being very friendly between Dhoni and Jadeja. The left-arm all-rounder did not participate in the IPL owing to injury concerns.

Even before the start of the season, the India Cements-owned franchise had to face a lot of flak. They neither retained their marquee player Suresh Raina, nor did they bid for him in the auction. Fans speculated that Chennai Super Kings had betrayed their 'Chinna Thala', but after the latest release and retentions, things certainly seem to be pretty cordial and calm in the camp. There were several reports that MS Dhoni was hell-bent on retaining Jadeja and this is what happened when the list was released. Following the auction, Jadeja posted a photo on Instagram, the caption of which reads 'Everything is fine #restart'.

ALSO READ | What did Kane Williamson just do? Twitter feels he predicted IND vs NZ series winner

It is not only Jadeja's post that has left the fans jumping around in joy and anticipation but also Suresh Raina's comment that reads 'CSK is family for life'. After this heartfelt exchange, netizens have started to believe that Raina will be back in some capacity but only time will tell how things unfold.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

ALSO READ | Shoaib Akhtar slams Indian fast bowler on Twitter, schools him on how to be 'SENSIBLE'

Released: Dwayne Bravo, Robin Uthappa, Adam Milne, Hari Nishaanth, Chris Jordan, Bhagath Varma, KM Asif, Narayan Jagadeesan

Traded in: NA

The balance remaining for auction: INR 20.45 crore

Remaining Overseas slots: 2

Current squad: MS Dhoni (capt), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Chowdhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana

Latest Cricket News