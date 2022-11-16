Shoaib Akhtar slams Indian fast bowler on Twitter, schools him on how to be 'SENSIBLE'

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Shoaib Akhtar slams Indian fast bowler

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar enjoys a massive fan following, especially in India. The speedster who was perceived to be a bad boy of Pakistan cricket has this habit of staying in the news. As brash as he was in his playing days, Akhtar has now made it a norm of speaking on everything, irrespective of the things that are related to Pakistan's cricketing scenario. Recently Pakistan lost the T20 World Cup final to England and failed to become a two-time world champion. Defying all the predictions made by Shoaib, Pakistan made it to the top two spots.

After the squad selection made by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Akhtar criticized the selection committee and predicted that Babar Azam's team will crash out of the tournament in the very first phase. The Pakistan cricket team had almost proved him right as they were on the verge of elimination after their loss against Zimbabwe, but Netherlands pulled out a miraculous victory against South Africa and that kept Pakistan alive.

After Pakistan's loss to England in the finals, Shoaib Akhtar made his emotions pretty clear. He tweeted two broken heart emojis after the match. Somehow the tweet caught Mohammad Shami's attention. The Indian speedster was pretty quick to react as he retweeted Akhtar's tweet with the caption 'Sorry Brother, It's called Karma'. Fans from across the border reacted heavily to it. After India lost to England in the semi-finals, Akhtar slammed the Indian bowlers and said that they were badly exposed in front of the mighty English batting lineup. On November 23, 2022, Pakistan suffered a massive heartbreak. India defeated them in a thriller and won the clash by 4 wickets.

Now Shoaib Akhtar has hit back at Mohammad Shami and has quoted a tweet from none other than the voice of cricket Harsha Bhogle. Harsha's quote reads 'Few teams have defended 137 the way they did. Credit to Pakistan. Best bowling team'.

