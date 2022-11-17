WATCH VIDEO: MS Dhoni registers yet another achievement, and this time it is not related to cricket

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER MS Dhoni with his championship trophy

Be it on the field, or away from it, you just can't keep MS Dhoni out of the spotlight. The former India captain who enjoys a superstar stature has made it to the headlines yet again. The new season of the Indian Premier League is certainly far, but Dhoni certainly can't keep himself away from the joy of playing a sport. Before the retention list of Chennai Super Kings was announced, the former wicketkeeper-batsman was in the news due to his rumoured miff with Ravindra Jadeja, but CSK retained the all-rounder and as of now everything seems to be pretty fine.

In one of its kind event, the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman won the men's doubles title at the JSCA (Jharkhand State Cricket Association). The winner of 3 ICC (International Cricket Council) trophies, MS Dhoni had paired up with local talent Sumeet Kumar Bajaj and went on to win the trophy on Wednesday. The youngster was humbled by Dhoni's gesture and he took to Twitter and thanked the cricketing legend. Sumeet used the caption 'Finally, #hattrick 2018, 2019 and 2022'. Mahendra Singh Dhoni bowed out of international cricket in 2020 and his last match for India was against New Zealand in the 2019 World Cup semi-finals.

After Dhoni moved away from the Indian blues, he continues to represent Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The franchise owned by India Cements confirmed that Dhoni will return for the 2023 edition as their skipper. The 41-year-old has been trying to play professional Tennis for a very long time now. The game certainly interests him as he often practices it at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi. Dhoni along with his partner Sumeet won the championship in 2018 and 2019. MS Dhoni also mentored the Indian Cricket team last year in the T20 World Cup but unfortunately, the men in blue crashed out from the Super 12 stages of the competition.

