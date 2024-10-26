Axar returns, Ramandeep in; 5 players out: Complete list of changes in India's squad for South Africa T20Is

Follow us on Image Source : AP India have won their last three T20I assignments since the T20 World Cup in June, against Zimbabwe, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the 15-member squad for the away T20 series against South Africa, starting November 8 in Durban. Led by Suryakumar Yadav, the squad has more or less stayed similar to the one that played the Bangladesh series earlier this month with a few changes, forced by injuries and the clash with Border-Gavaskar series preparations for the Test side. The biggest news of the squad was the three maiden call-ups.

Ramandeep Singh, the Punjab all-rounder who impressed one and all with his 3D skills for Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL and for India A in the Emerging T20 Asia Cup, was among the three with pacer Vijaykumar Vyshak, who has been on the fringes of national selection having earned a fast-bowling contract getting his maiden India call-up as well. Yash Dayal too was picked in the T20 setup for the first time after being ignored for the Australia Tests.

Apart from these three, there are a couple of key changes to the squad and the balance from the one that played in the last assignment against Bangladesh, for the four games against South Africa. Take a look -

IN:

All-rounder Axar Patel has returned to the T20 side for the first time since the Sri Lanka series after having spent time on the bench for the last month or so. Axar has replaced Washington Sundar and vice-versa in the T20 and Test sides. Ramandeep, who hit an attractive 64 off just 34 deliveries in the Emerging T20 Asia Cup semis, impressed one and all with his all-round skills, especially fielding. Vyshak and Yash Dayal, the RCB duo have earned their maiden T20 call-ups as well and are in the side. Last but not the least, Avesh Khan has also made a return for the first time since the Zimbabwe series in July.

OUT:

Riyan Parag and Mayank Yadav are out injured with BCCI confirming that the former will undergo the rehab at the Centre of Excellence to get his chronic right shoulder injury right. Mayank's frequent injury concerns are a worrying sign as far as his availability is concerned in future tournaments. The remaining three - Sundar, Harshit Rana and Nitish Kumar Reddy - have been picked in the Test team for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and hence have missed out.

India's T20 squad for South Africa series: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Avesh Khan, Yash Dayal.