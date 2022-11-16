CAUGHT ON CAMERA: What did Kane Williamson just do? Twitter feels he predicted IND vs NZ series winner

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Kane Williamson addressing the media

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: The Indian team is all set to take on New Zealand in a T20 Series that will start on November 18, 2022. Both India and New Zealand crashed out of the semi-finals owing to two heartbreaking losses. India lost to England whereas New Zealand were ousted by Pakistan. The common factor in both these matches was how they lost. India and New Zealand were defending their targets and it was their opponents who put up a stellar batting display and emerged victorious against them.

Before the start of the three-match T20I series, both Hardik Pandya and Williamson participated in the captain's press conference. The two stalwarts of the game posed with the trophy and made their thoughts and plans for the series and the 2024 T20 World Cup clear. In one such interesting event, when the captains were posing with the trophy, Kane displayed his super fast reflexes. As the wind blew the trophy away, Williamson was pretty quick to grab it which left Hardik Pandya pretty surprised. The first match is being played in Wellington which is mostly windy.

India certainly have made this into a habit of faltering in the final stages of an ICC (International Cricket Council) event, whereas the Kiwis, who have been consistent have made it into a habit of making it into the top four and top two of these marquee events. As far as the shortest format of the game goes, both these teams will have a lot to reflect upon and fill in their loopholes. The men in blue will be without their star players Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, and Virat Kohli. Whereas the Kiwis will miss the services of Trent Boult who opted out of the New Zealand central contract earlier this year.

New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson (capt), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway (wk), Lockie Ferguson, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner.

India squad: Hardik Pandya (C), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik.

