IPL 2022: Sanju Samson fails to impress despite half-century

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Inspite of scoring a half-century, Samson's innings never took off the way he would have wanted.

Sanju Samson scored his second half-century of the season in the match against Kolkata Knight Riders. In an innings that consisted of seven boundaries and one maximum, Samson eventually finished with 54 off 49 deliveries.

Inspite of scoring a half-century, Samson's innings never took off the way he would have wanted. Even Buttler scored just 22 runs off 25 balls. Both of them faced a total of 74 balls and made just 76 runs in return. It essentialy took the steam out of RR's first innings.

Samson has had a pretty ordinary season thus far. In 10 matches this season, he has scored a total of 298 runs at a strike rate of 153.61. Although, Hetmyer provided the much needed impetus with a quick-fire 27 of 13 deliveries, RR finished with 152/5.

Earlier. KKR won the toss and opted to bowl.

Rajasthan Royals Playing XI

Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Karun Nair, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen

Kolkata Knight Riders Playing XI

Aaron Finch, Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer(c), Baba Indrajith(w), Nitish Rana, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi