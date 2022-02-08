IPL 2022: Foreign players who could start a bidding war

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER David Warner celebrates after scoring runs in a match (File Photo)

The IPL is entering a new era in its 15th edition as the tournament will see a tussle of 10 franchises from now on. Ahead of IPL 2022, the teams will enter a bidding war during the auction on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru. As many as 590 players will be going under the hammer during the auction of the cash-rich league.

Before the IPL 2022 mega auctions, IndiaTV looks at overseas players who can attract huge money in their bags.

David Warner

The left-handed opening batsman from Australia is a reservoir of talent and alone changes the fortunes of the game. An off-colour performance in the first leg of IPL 2021 robbed him of his Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captaincy spot. In the eight matches he played for the orange brigade, Warner returned with an average of 24.37. The Australian player endured a successful campaign in the T20 World Cup 2022 that Australia won and washed off his poor form mark. A captaincy material, Warner will grab much interest in the auction. Considered as one of the most destructive openers across formats, David Warner captained SRH to their maiden tournament win in 2016 and emerged as the second-highest run-scorer for them, scoring 848 runs at a strike rate of 151.42. He relished fine stints on the 2017 and 2019 IPL seasons as well. In 2020, SRH finished a no.3 spot in the points table under Warner's leadership.

Steve Smith

Another captaincy cum solid batting prospect from Australia, Smith featured for Delhi Capitals (DC) in the latest seasons before which he was in charge of Rajasthan Royals (RR). In 2021, Smith featured in eight matches for the Delhi team and maintained an average of 25.33 with the bat.

Dwayne Bravo

The Windies all-rounder has been a boon for the teams irrespective of the league or team he has featured for. Bravo has been a crucial part of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) since 2018. What is assured is that you can't keel Bravo out of the game as the fine allrounder will make his presence felt either with the ball, bat or flying fielding. In 2021, Bravo scalped 14 wickets in 11 matches and returned with an economy of 7.81. He is known to get breakthroughs with his sluggish deliveries.

Sam Curran

England all-rounder was absorbed by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for INR 5.5 cr ahead of the IPL 2020 Player Auction. The left-handed cricketer can sometimes be a little expensive with the ball but can go for the big hits in crunch situations. Curran might already be in the drafts as a potential player for many franchises.

Pat Cummins

Primarily a pace bowler from Australia, Cummins can render service with the bat as well. Cummins had made the headlines ahead of IPL 2020 where he was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as the most expensive worth INR 15.50 cr. In the 14 matches he played for KKR in 2020, Cummins took 12 wickets including a four-for and returned with an economy of 7.86. He averaged 20.85 with the bat. In the 14th edition of the IPL, Cummins was phenomenal in the seven matches he played for KKR. Cummins averaged 31 with the bat and scalped 9 wickets at an economy of 8.83.

Faf du Plessis

Former South African Captain, du Plessis has been killing it with the bat in the glitzy T20I league. Faf Du Plessis has been refining like a fine wine and is improving with age. He has been in stellar form as an opener for Chennai Super Kings (CSK). In 2020, du Plessis collected 449 runs in the 13 matches and returned with an average of 40.81. In the 14th edition of the IPL, the right-handed batsman aggregated 633 in the 16 matches including six fifties.

Quinton de Kock

The wicket-keeper batsman from South Africa, de Kock exhibited a good performance with the willow for Mumbai Indians (MI) in the last two seasons. A great asset with the bat in the opening pair, the Proteas player had a terrific 2020 season, scoring 503 runs including four half-centuries at the top. In IPL 2021, the left-handed batsman smashed 297 runs in 11 matches at an average of 29.70.

Kagiso Rabada

The speedster from South Africa has displayed exemplary bowling while playing for Delhi Capitals (DC) in the recent seasons. In IPL 2019, Rabada scalped 25 wickets for the franchisee and this was followed by his stellar performance in IPL 2020 where he returned as the Purple Cap holder.