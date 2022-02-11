IPL Auction 2022 Live Updates: Countdown for mega auction begins, franchises gear up for bidding wars

Follow us on Image Source : SPORTZPICS The IPL 2022 Auction will take place in Bengaluru on February 12 & 13.

The 10 teams in the league, following the addition of Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Supergiants, will be bidding heavily for the Indian players in a list of 590 cricketers, including 227 overseas candidates up for grabs during the two-day event.

Dashing batter Shreyas Iyer and the multi-skilled Shardul Thakur are expected to laugh their way to the bank as two of the costliest buys in the history of the Indian Premier League when the last mega-auction commences here on Saturday.

The hearts are racing as the bidding war among 10 franchises for 590 players contending for 217 possible slots is just around the corner. The power-packed IPL 2022 mega-auction will see the cricketing greats going under the hammer for the upcoming 15th edition of the cash-rich league.

Ahead of the auctions, IndiaTV looks at top opening batsmen who can get sky-rocketing prices for their repertoire with the willow.

Shikhar Dhawan

India’s star opener Shikhar Dhawan who is often known as 'Gabbar' will invite huge interest in the upcoming auction. The left-handed opening batsman has been in stellar form in the recent IPL seasons where he featured for Delhi Capitals (DC). In 2019, Dhawan scored over 520 runs and aggregated 618 runs in IPL 2020 (avg 44.14) and became the first batsman in the tournament’s history to score two successive hundreds.

Dhawan's show in IPL 2021 was no less where he collected 587 runs at an average of 39.13. The experienced opener will be eyed by many teams.

Faf du Plessis

Former South African Captain, du Plessis has been killing it with the bat in the glitzy T20I league. Faf Du Plessis has been refining like a fine wine and is improving with age. He has been in stellar form as an opener for Chennai Super Kings (CSK). In 2020, du Plessis collected 449 runs in the 13 matches and returned with an average of 40.81. In the 14th edition of the IPL, the right-handed batsman aggregated 633 in the 16 matches including six fifties.