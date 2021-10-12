Indian T20 League
IPL-2021
IPL 2021: Virat Kohli says thanks to RCB fans, management and staff after last match as captain

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Published on: October 12, 2021 13:25 IST
virat kohli
Image Source : IPLT20.COM

File photo of Virat Kohli

Following Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore's unceremonious exit as captain from IPL 2021 -- ending with Kolkata Knight Riders's thrilling win over the franchise --, the skipper took to Twitter to send out a special message to RCB fans, management and support staff.

"Not the result we wanted but I am so proud of the character shown by the boys throughout the tournament," tweeted Kohli on Tuesday. "A disappointing end but we can hold our heads high. Thank you to all the fans, management & the support staff for your constant support."

