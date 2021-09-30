SRH vs CSK IPL 2021 Toss LIVE Updates Match Today, Playing XI: Who will win toss today - Williamson or Dhoni?

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match 44 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Thursday. Chennai will be aiming to become the first team to qualify for the playoffs while Sunrisers will be hoping to stay alive in the race, albeit mathematically.
SUNRISERS HYDERABAD - Toss and Match Results in IPL 2021 so far
Total Matches Played - 10
Tosses won: 6
Tosses lost: 4
Match Result after Tosses won: 0/6 wins
Match Result after Tosses lost: 2/4 wins
SRH vs KKR - SRH won the toss, opted to bowl - KKR won by 10 runs
SRH vs RCB - SRH won the toss, opted to bowl - RCB won by 6 runs
MI vs SRH - MI won the toss, opted to bat - MI won by 13 runs
PBKS vs SRH - PBKS won the toss, opted to bat - SRH won by 9 wickets
SRH vs DC - DC won the toss, opted to bat - DC won via Super Over
CSK vs SRH - SRH won the toss, opted to bat - CSK won by 7 wickets
RR vs SRH - SRH won the toss, opted to bowl - RR won by 55 runs
DC vs SRH - SRH won the toss, opted to bowl - DC won by 8 wickets
SRH vs PBKS - SRH won the toss, opted to bowl - PBKS won by 5 runs
SRH vs RR - RR won the toss, opted to bat - SRH won by 7 wickets
CHENNAI SUPER KINGS - Toss and Match Results in IPL 2021 so far
Total Matches Played - 10
Tosses won: 4
Tosses lost: 6
Match Result after Tosses won: 4/5 wins
Match Result after Tosses lost: 3/6 wins
MATCH RESULTS
CSK vs DC - DC won the toss, opt to bowl - CSK lost by 7 wickets
PBKS vs CSK - CSK won ths toss, opt to bowl = CSK won by 6 wickets
CSK vs RR - RR won the toss, opt to bowl - CSK won by 45 runs
CSK vs KKR - KKR won the toss, opt to bowl - CSK won by 18 runs
CSK vs RCB - CSK won the toss, opt to bat - CSK won by 69 runs
SRH vs CSK - SRH won the toss, opt to bat - CSK won by 7 wickets
MI vs CSK - MI won the toss, opt to bowl - CSK lost by 4 wickets
CSK vs MI - CSK won the toss, elected to bat - CSK won by 20 runs
CSK vs RCB - CSK won toss, elected to bowl - CSK won by 6 wickets
CSK vs KKR - KKR won the toss, opted to bat - CSK won by 2 wickets