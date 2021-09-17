IPL 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) full schedule, squad, venue and timings in IST

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Sunrisers Hyderabad

Following a mediocre first half, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will look to improve their performance when the second phase of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) resumes on September 19th.

Languishing at the bottom of the table with just one win from seven matches, the Kane Williamson-led camp will play their first game of the second leg on September 22 against table-toppers Delhi Capitals (DC).

A change in captaincy, injuries to key pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and T Natarajan, and inconsistent performances led to Hyderabad's slump in the first half. However, one of the most consistent IPL franchises, will aim to change things around in the UAE leg.

Afghanistan star Rashid Khan, who picked 10 wickets in seven matches at an excellent economy rate of 6.14 amid his team's torrid run in the first half, will spearhead SRH's bowling force.

Sunrisers Hyderabad have to deal with Jonny Bairstow's absence but they have named Sherfane Rutherford as a replacement for the English opener. Rutherford has made 1102 runs in the T20 format at a strike rate of 138.26 and was also part of the Mumbai Indians squad that won the IPL title in 2020.

As Sunrisers Hyderabad eye change of fortune, ex-skipper David Warner will also be looking to find his mojo. The Australian southpaw was stripped off captaincy in the first phase, which also led to him getting dropped from the Playing XI against Rajasthan Royals. Amid Hyderabad's disatrous run, SRH decided to drop Warner from captaincy and pass the baton to Williamson.

After the first UAE hurdle against Capitals in Dubai, the Hyderabad outfit will take on Punjab Kings on September 25 in Sharjah. The Orange Army will then play Rajasthan Royals (September 27) and Chennai Super Kings (September 30) in Dubai and Sharjah respectively.

To finish things off, Hyderabad will play their last three games against Kolkata Knight Riders (October 3), Royal Challengers Bangalore (October 6) and defending champions Mumbai Indians (October 8).

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Squad

Kane Williamson (c), David Warner, Manish Pandey, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, T Natarajan, Abhishek Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Basil Thampi, Jason Holder, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kedar Yadav, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Jason Roy, Shane Rutherford

