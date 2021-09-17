IPL 2021: Full Schedule, Match Time Table, Venues, Points Table, When and Where to Watch

Image Source : IPLT20.COM IPL 2021: Full Schedule, Match Time Table, Venue, Points Table, When and Where to Watch

After a three-month hiatus, the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set for a September 19 restart, as defending champions Mumbai Indians take on Chennai Super Kings in Dubai.

The tournament was suspended mid-way in May due to multiple COVID-19 cases inside the camps of participating franchises.

"The 14th season, which was postponed in May this year in the wake of the pandemic, will resume on 19th September in Dubai with a blockbuster clash between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians," said the BCCI in a statement.

A total number of 31 matches will be played in the duration of 27 days including seven doubles headers (five were held in India).

After the CSK-MI clash, the action will shift to Abu Dhabi where the Kolkata Knight Riders will square off against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

In all, 13 matches will be held in Dubai, 10 in Sharjah and 8 in Abu Dhabi. The final league game will be played between RCB and Delhi Capitals on October 8.

The first Qualifier will be played in Dubai on October 10, the Eliminator and Qualifier 2 will be played in Sharjah on October 11 and 13 respectively with Dubai hosting the final on October 15.

Here's the full schedule of the second phase of IPL 2021:

Match No. Match Date Time 31 MI vs CSK September 19 7:30 PM 32 KKR vs RCB September 20 7:30 PM 33 PBKS vs RR September 21 7:30 PM 34 DC vs SRH September 22 7:30 PM 35 MI vs KKR September 23 7:30 PM 36 RCB vs CSK September 24 7:30 PM 37 DC vs RR September 25 3:30 PM 38 SRH vs PBKS September 25 7:30 PM 39 CSK vs KKR September 26 3:30 PM 40 RCB vs MI September 26 7:30 PM 41 SRH vs RR September 27 7:30 PM 42 KKR vs DC September 28 3:30 PM 43 MI vs PBKS September 28 7:30 PM 44 RR vs RCB September 29 7:30 PM 45 SRH vs CSK September 30 7:30 PM 46 KKR vs PBKS October 1 7:30 PM 47 MI vs DC October 2 3:30 PM 48 RR vs CSK October 2 7:30 PM 49 RCB vs PBKS October 3 3:30 PM 50 KKR vs SRH October 3 7:30 PM 51 DC vs CSK October 4 7:30 PM 52 RR vs MI October 5 7:30 PM 53 RCB vs SRH October 6 7:30 PM 54 CSK vs PBKS October 7 3:30 PM 55 KKR vs RR October 7 7:30 PM 56 SRH vs MI October 8 3:30 PM 57 RCB vs DC October 8 7:30 PM 58 Qualifier 1 October 10 7:30 PM 59 Eliminator October 11 7:30 PM 60 Qualifier 2 October 13 7:30 PM 61 Final October 15 7:30 PM

Points Table:

Delhi Capitals currenty sit at the top of the table with 12 points in eight matches, followed by Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers (10 points), and Mumbai Indians (8 points).

Position Team M W L Points NRR 1 Delhi Capitals 8 6 2 12 +0.547 2 Chennai Super Kings 7 5 2 10 +1.263 3 Royal Challengers Bangalore 7 5 2 10 -0.171 4 Mumbai Indians 7 4 3 8 +0.062 5 Rajasthan Royals 7 3 4 6 -0.190 6 Punjab Kings 8 3 5 6 -0.368 7 Kolkata Knight Riders 7 2 5 4 -0.494 8 Sunrisers Hyderabad 7 1 6 2 -0.623

When and Where to Watch IPL 2021 - Phase 2?

You can see the 2021 Indian Premier League Live Streaming Online on Hotstar and JIOTV, and TV Telecast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports HD channels.