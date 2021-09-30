IPL 2021 SRH vs CSK: Dhoni thanks Chennai fans who have supported them through 'thick and thin'

Image Source : IPLT20.COM MS Dhoni

Skipper MS Dhoni dispatched it over the boundary for a six as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Thursday defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by six wickets in Sharjah.

Chasing a modest 135, openers Ruturaj Gaikwad (45) and Faf du Plessis (41) laid the foundation before Ambati Rayudu (17 off 13) and Dhoni (14 from 11) steered the three-time champions to the play-offs.

In the post-match presentation, Dhoni pointed out the side's turnaround this season, having finished seventh in the previous edition.

"It means a lot, because the last time, we said we wanted to come back strong. We are known for that and there was a lot at stake. You won't always win games and a lot didn't go our way last time, and it's important not to make excuses and we have done that this year," he said.

Sent in to bat, Hyderabad posted a below-par 134 for seven, riding on Wriddhiman Saha's 44. For Chennai, Josh Hazlewood recorded his best IPL figures (3/24) while Dwayne Bravo picked up two.

"The bowlers tried to swing it up front and got hit straight when then pitched it up too much, but then adjusted very well. I told the bowlers that they needed to exploit the conditions in today's game," Dhoni further said.

Dhoni, who remained unbeaten for the 24th time in a successful IPL run-chase, also thanked Chennai fans for supporting them through "thick and thin."

"Not much needs to be said of the fans, who have supported us through thick and thin and I'm glad we have repaid their faith," he signed off.

Losing skipper Kane Williamson admitted that his side didn't up enough runs on the surface. With the defeat, the Hyderabad outfit officially crashed out of the ongoing IPL edition.

"CSK played really well. It looked challenging and variable. We are back to the drawing board. Although every match is about the W or the L against your name, you do look at the growth of the team. This season has been a bit disjointed given that it was played in two halves, but we'll look to grow and build some momentum," he said.