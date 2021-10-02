CSK vs RR IPL 2021 Toss LIVE Updates Match Today, Playing XI: Who will win toss today - Samson or Dhoni?

Image Source : IPLT20.COM RR vs CSK IPL 2021 Toss LIVE Updates Match Today

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will aim to stay alive in the race to the playoffs when they take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. Assured of a playoff berth, Chennai, the top-placed team, will now look for an assured top-two finish. Rajasthan presently stand seventh in the table with four wins in 11 games.

RAJASTHAN ROYALS - Toss and Match Results in IPL 2021 so far

Total Matches Played - 11

Tosses won: 6

Tosses lost: 5

Match Result after Tosses won: 2/6 wins

Match Result after Tosses lost: 2/5 wins

MATCH RESULT:

RR vs PBKS - RR won the toss, opted to bowl - PBKS won by 4 runs

RR vs DC - RR won the toss, opted to bowl - RR won by 3 wickets

CSK vs RR - RR won the toss, opted to bowl - CSK won by 45 runs

RCB vs RR - RCB won the toss, opted to bowl - RCB won by 10 wickets

RR vs KKR - RR won the toss, opted to bowl - RR won by 6 wickets

MI vs RR - MI won the toss, opted to bowl - MI won by 7 wickets

RR vs SRH - SRH won the toss, opted to bowl - RR won by 55 runs

RR vs PBKS - PBKS won toss, opted to bowl - RR won by 2 runs

DC vs RR - RR won the toss, opted to bowl - DC won by 33 runs

SRH vs RR - RR won the toss, opted to bat - SRH won by 7 wickets

RR vs RCB - RCB won the toss, opted to bowl - RCB won by 7 wickets

CHENNAI SUPER KINGS - Toss and Match Results in IPL 2021 so far

Total Matches Played - 11

Tosses won: 5

Tosses lost: 6

Match Result after Tosses won: 455 wins

Match Result after Tosses lost: 3/6 wins

MATCH RESULTS

CSK vs DC - DC won the toss, opt to bowl - CSK lost by 7 wickets

PBKS vs CSK - CSK won the toss, opt to bowl = CSK won by 6 wickets

CSK vs RR - RR won the toss, opt to bowl - CSK won by 45 runs

CSK vs KKR - KKR won the toss, opt to bowl - CSK won by 18 runs

CSK vs RCB - CSK won the toss, opt to bat - CSK won by 69 runs

SRH vs CSK - SRH won the toss, opt to bat - CSK won by 7 wickets

MI vs CSK - MI won the toss, opted to bowl - CSK lost by 4 wickets

CSK vs MI - CSK won the toss, elected to bat - CSK won by 20 runs

CSK vs RCB - CSK won toss, elected to bowl - CSK won by 6 wickets

CSK vs KKR - KKR won the toss, opted to bat - CSK won by 2 wickets

SRH vs CSK - CSK won the toss, opted to bowl - CSK won by 6 wickets