CSK vs RR IPL 2021 Toss LIVE Updates Match Today, Playing XI: Who will win toss today - Samson or Dhoni?

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will aim to stay alive in the race to the playoffs when they take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. Assured of a playoff berth, Chennai, the top-placed team, will now look for an assured top-two finish. Rajasthan presently stand seventh in the table with four wins in 11 games.
Total Matches Played - 11
Tosses won: 6
Tosses lost: 5
Match Result after Tosses won: 2/6 wins
Match Result after Tosses lost: 2/5 wins
MATCH RESULT:
RR vs PBKS - RR won the toss, opted to bowl - PBKS won by 4 runs
RR vs DC - RR won the toss, opted to bowl - RR won by 3 wickets
CSK vs RR - RR won the toss, opted to bowl - CSK won by 45 runs
RCB vs RR - RCB won the toss, opted to bowl - RCB won by 10 wickets
RR vs KKR - RR won the toss, opted to bowl - RR won by 6 wickets
MI vs RR - MI won the toss, opted to bowl - MI won by 7 wickets
RR vs SRH - SRH won the toss, opted to bowl - RR won by 55 runs
RR vs PBKS - PBKS won toss, opted to bowl - RR won by 2 runs
DC vs RR - RR won the toss, opted to bowl - DC won by 33 runs
SRH vs RR - RR won the toss, opted to bat - SRH won by 7 wickets
RR vs RCB - RCB won the toss, opted to bowl - RCB won by 7 wickets
CHENNAI SUPER KINGS - Toss and Match Results in IPL 2021 so far
Total Matches Played - 11
Tosses won: 5
Tosses lost: 6
Match Result after Tosses won: 455 wins
Match Result after Tosses lost: 3/6 wins
MATCH RESULTS
CSK vs DC - DC won the toss, opt to bowl - CSK lost by 7 wickets
PBKS vs CSK - CSK won the toss, opt to bowl = CSK won by 6 wickets
CSK vs RR - RR won the toss, opt to bowl - CSK won by 45 runs
CSK vs KKR - KKR won the toss, opt to bowl - CSK won by 18 runs
CSK vs RCB - CSK won the toss, opt to bat - CSK won by 69 runs
SRH vs CSK - SRH won the toss, opt to bat - CSK won by 7 wickets
MI vs CSK - MI won the toss, opted to bowl - CSK lost by 4 wickets
CSK vs MI - CSK won the toss, elected to bat - CSK won by 20 runs
CSK vs RCB - CSK won toss, elected to bowl - CSK won by 6 wickets
CSK vs KKR - KKR won the toss, opted to bat - CSK won by 2 wickets
SRH vs CSK - CSK won the toss, opted to bowl - CSK won by 6 wickets