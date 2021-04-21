Image Source : IPLT20.COM IPL 2021: Rohit Sharma fined Rs 12 lakh for MI's slow over-rate

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma was fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining a slow over-rate during the IPL game against Delhi Capitals here.

Experienced leg-spinner Amit Mishra (4/24) spun his web around the Mumbai Indians batsman to restrict them to sub-par 137/9 and Delhi chased the target with five balls to spare on Tuesday.

"Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma has been fined after his team maintained a slow over rate during their IPL 2021 match against Delhi Capitals at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on April 20,” the IPL said in a statement.

"As it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Mr Sharma was fined Rs 12 lakh,” the statement added.

MI had got off to a decent start, reaching 67/1 in the seventh over. However, between the ninth and the 12th overs, they lost four wickets to lose track as DC managed to restrict them to 137/9 in 20 overs.

"After the start we got, we should have batted better in the middle overs. It is happening time and again. We aren't able to capitalise on our starts and we need to understand that as a batting unit," said Sharma after the match.

MI have struggled in the middle overs of the previous matches also but their bowling, as well as rash batting from their opposition, had helped them win two of the last three matches.

Sharma, however, refused to blame dew.

"Dew isn't the factor. We need to play smart cricket to win games which we didn't do today. We knew dew would come in but we have seen that it's not all that difficult to grip the ball in the last few games," he said