IPL 2021 | Andre Russell's fifer in vain as Mumbai Indians extend supremacy over Kolkata Knight Riders

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Mumbai Indians' Rahul Chahar

Andre Russell's record-breaking bowling show went in vain as defending champions Mumbai Indians registered a 10-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders in the fifth IPL 2021 encounter on Tuesday.

Rahul Chahar's four-wicket haul followed by an economical display with the ball from Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult sealed the win for Rohit Sharma and Co. This was also Mumbai's tenth win in 11 games against the Kolkata-based outfit.

Russell ran a wrecking ball through Mumbai Indians and picked his career-best 5 for 15 in just two overs on the Chepauk track. After being introduced into the attack in the 17th over, the Jamaican used his variations to perfect to get the wickets of Krunal Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah and Rahul Chahar in the final four balls, thus achieving a remarkable feat in the blue jersey.

Seven wickets fell in the last five overs as the Mumbai outfit eventually got bowled out for 152. While Russell cleaned up the tail, it was Shakib Al Hasan who opened the floodgates by dismissing a dangerous-looking Suryakumar Yadav in the 11th over.

Suryakumar perhaps was the only batting positive for the defending champions. Notching his first half-century of this season, the right-hander continued his rich vein of form as he hit two sixes and seven fours.

A 99-meter six off Pat Cummins was probably the highlight of Suryakumar's 12th IPL fifty. Skipper Rohit Sharma, who shared a 76-run second-wicket partnership with Yadav, made 43 off 32 balls.

Set 153 to win, KKR's vaunted openers started off slowly but steadily, gathering 45 runs in the first six overs without losing any wicket. Nitish Rana went on to score his second successive fifty while Shubman Gill walked back after scoring a 24-ball 33.

In reply to Russell's bowling show, Rahul Chahar stepped up to pluck a four-wicket haul as KKR lost Rahul Tripathi (5), captain Eoin Morgan (7) and Shakib (9) in quick succession.

With 19 runs needed off the last two overs, two big-hitters -- Russell and Dinesh Karthik -- were in the middle. However, Jasprit Bumrah conceded just four in the penultimate over while his death bowling partner, Trent Boult, gave away four and plucked two wickets on the final six deliveries to guide Mumbai to a 10-run victory.