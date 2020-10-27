IPL 2020 | Dot balls help me to get wickets, says Rashid Khan after his match-winning spell against DC

Image Source : PTI SunRisers Hyderabad's Rashid Khan

Wreaking havoc on Delhi Capitals' batting unit, SunRisers Hyderbad's Rashid Khan registered match-winning figures of 3/7 to turn the tide in his side's favour. Dismantling DC's run-chase, Rashid made an impact in his very first over by scalping vital wickets of Shimron Hetmyer and Ajinkya Rahane.

The Afghanistan spin maestro, putting his variations into use, bowled as many as 17 dots to put pressure on DC batsmen. Rashid also scripted his name in the list of most economical four-over spells in the IPL history. The leg-spinner now stands sixth in this list.

Reflecting on his scintillating spell, Rashid said that his aim has been to bowl economically. Dot balls help to get wickets and also assist bowlers at the other end, according to the 22-year-old. Rashid now has 17 scalps from 12 games in the on-going IPL edition.

"Winning the game was the most important. The wicket was helping a lot. What I'm mainly focusing on is to bowl economically, whether I get wickets or not. Dot balls help me to get wickets and it also helps the other end to get wickets," said Rashid in the post-match presentation.

"I just go with a clear mind, that's my biggest strength - I want to bowl a good line and length, no matter the situation. You have to mix up and play with the batsman's mind and see the weak zone and strong zone of the batsman as well. So I keep those things in mind," he added.

Batting first, SRH managed to post a dominant 219-run total on the back of sublime knocks by both their openers- David Warner and Wriddhiman Saha. In response, Delhi succumbed to SRH's bowling show, led by Rashid's leg-spin masterclass. The Shreyas Iyer-led side managed to post just 131 on the scoreboard, handing an emphatic 88-run victory to the Orange Army.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage