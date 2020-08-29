Image Source : TWITTER: @IMVKOHLI IPL 2020: RCB captain Virat Kohli enjoys great first net session after five months

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli enjoyed a great first net session in the last five months. The Bangalore-franchise has completed their quarantine period and had its first training session on Friday.

Kohli posted a couple of photos on his Instagram account and wrote: "Been 5 months since the last time I stepped onto the field. Felt like 6 days when I got into the nets. Great first session with the boys @royalchallengersbangalore."

The franchise had arrived last week on August 21 and completed their mandatory period of six days of quarantine on Wednesday.

Earlier, on Friday, RCB also posted a video Kohli from the net-session where he was seen middling the bouncer in full ease.

RCB are still chasing their first IPL title. They made it to three finals, 2016 being their last, but have since finished at the bottom end of the table on each occasion.

With such big changes in the franchise, in addition to the arrival of players like Aaron Finch, Chris Morris and Dale Steyn among others, the fans are expecting a "new-look" RCB side when it takes the field in IPL 2020.

Over the past few days, there has been chatter on social media platforms about the possibility of Virat Kohli opening the innings for RCB this season.

Hesson has now broken silence on the possibility, saying that the team has never had a discussion over the same - yet.

"It's really interesting because I did a couple of hours of press conferences yesterday, and never ever talked about (where) Virat will bat or where Aaron Finch is going to bat. And apparently, (now) they're both batting together!" said Hesson in a video interview posted on RCB's official Twitter profile.

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League is scheduled to start from September 19 in the UAE.

