IPL 2020: MS Dhoni would be hurt as youngsters have let him down, says Virender Sehwag after CSK's defeat

Image Source : PTI MS Dhoni

Continuing their dismal campaign in the on-going IPL 2020, MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings suffered a thumping 10-wicket defeat against defending champions Mumbai Indians on Friday. After suffering a batting collapse, the Chennai side managed to amass a modest 114-run total on the back of Sam Curran's resilient half-century.

However, in response, the Mumbai batting unit, led by the young opening duo of Ishan Kishan and Quinton de Kock, hunted down the target with 46 deliveries to spare. With this embarrassing defeat, CSK have now suffered eight losses this season. They're currently sitting at the bottom of the points table with just three wins under their belt.

Reacting to CSK's woeful form and recent defeat, former India opener Virender Sehwag felt Dhoni must've felt disappointed after the youngsters of the side failed to put up a dominant performance.

CSK's move to slot Ruturaj Gaikwad and N Jagadeesan into the playing XI backfired as both the players couldn't even open their account. Post CSK's humiliating loss at Sharjah, several reports about Dhoni's retirement from the IPL have also surfaced on social media.

“This loss against Mumbai will hurt for a very long time. This hurts even more as MS Dhoni might feel that I have tried my youngsters today and they have disappointed me once again," Sehwag was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

“If the youngsters could have carried the team to a respectable total of 140-150 runs, MS Dhoni would have been contented with that performance. Dhoni would be a lot more hurt as the youngsters have let him down. It will be interesting to see how they make a comeback from here,” he added.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage