IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 1: How Mohammed Siraj outfoxed Joe Root with brilliant set up

Image Source : BCCI.TV Mohammed Siraj bowled two outswingers before bowling a back-of-the-length in-swing delivery, and finally dragged the length full to trap Joe Root in front of stumps.

Mohammed Siraj displayed brilliant skills to outfox England captain Joe Root in the first session of Day 1 of the fourth Test, putting India on the driver's seat early in the game.

Siraj, who replaced the outgoing pacer Jasprit Bumrah in the lineup, cleverly set up the English captain, eventually trapping him in front of the stumps.

The Indian pacer started with two successive outswingers towards Root, which the batsman left. On the third delivery, Siraj bowled a sharp back-of-the-length inswinger, which Root missed.

On the fourth ball, Siraj dragged his length fuller, prompting Root to play on the front foot. However, the England captain plays the wrong line, even as the ball was almost straight.

Watch:

Earlier, A scarred England were once again done in by Axar Patel's straight deliveries before partially recovering to reach 74 for 3 at lunch during an intriguing opening session of the fourth and final Test against India here on Thursday.

Brought into action as early as in the sixth over, the left-arm orthodox spinner bowled an arm ball which had Dom Sibley (2) leaving a huge gap between bat and pad, trying to play for the spin. The result was an inside edge onto the stumps.

Zak Crawley (8) felt that the easiest way to survive was to attack Patel (9-3-21-2). He got a boundary but then jumped out and lofted the spinner without getting to the pitch of the delivery.