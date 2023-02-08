India vs Australia Series: A look Steve Smith's monstrous Test numbers in India

Follow us on Image Source : AP Steve Smith | File Photo

The opening match of The Border-Gavaskar Trophy is just a day away now, and the hype couldn't have been much higher. As far as the batting department of the Indian team is concerned, the focus will be on Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara. For Australia though, the biggest batter and the key enforcer will, as most of the time is in Test cricket, be Steve Smith.

Over the years, Smith has established himself as one of the greatest ever to play the game. His record in Test cricket is phenomenal, and to be honest needs to introduction. A lot can be said made out about a player by looking at his capability to play in the subcontinent, and Smith's record in India is magnificent to say the least. In 12 innings, the former Aussie captain has smashed 660 runs at an astonishing average of 60 and at a strike rate of 46.61 with the highest score of 178*. He has one 50 and three hundreds against his name.

Steve Smith's Test Record in India

Innings: 12

12 Runs: 660

660 Average: 60

60 Strike Rate: 46.61

46.61 Best: 178*

178* 50s: 1

1 100s: 3

Smith's Overall Test Record vs India

If we talk about Smith's Test record vs India irrespective of the venue, the 33-year-old has hit 1742 runs in 28 innings at an average of 72.58 and a strike rate of 55.07. In total, Smith has eight 100s and five 50s against his name vs India and his highest score is 192.

Border Gavskar Trophy - Every Major Record

Most Runs

Sachin Tendulkar: 3262

Ricky Ponting: 2555

VVS Laxman: 2434

Highest Scores

Michael Clarke: 329*

VVS Laxman: 281

Ricky Ponting: 257

Most 100s

Sachin Tendulkar: 9

Steve Smith: 9

Ricky Ponting: 8

Most 50s

Sachin Tendulkar: 25

Ricky Ponting: 20

VVS Laxman: 18

The 1st match is scheduled for Feb. 9 and will start at 9:30 PM IST.

