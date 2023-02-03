Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023: Every major record to know featuring most runs, wickets and 100s

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IND vs AUS: Records

The much-awaited Border-Gavaskar Trophy is just a few days away now, and the excitement and hype around it couldn't have been more. With a prospective WTC Final between the two same teams in sight, this series will serve an even greater motive than what was originally thought. The stakes are always high when India and Australia compete, but the intensity of this series has been on fire lately. Before we deep dive into all the action, here are every major records you should know.

Most Runs

Sachin Tendulkar: 3262

Ricky Ponting: 2555

VVS Laxman: 2434

Highest Scores

Michael Clarke: 329*

VVS Laxman: 281

Ricky Ponting: 257

Most 100s

Sachin Tendulkar: 9

Steve Smith: 9

Ricky Ponting: 8

Most 50s

Sachin Tendulkar: 25

Ricky Ponting: 20

VVS Laxman: 18

Most Runs In A Series

Steve Smith: 769 in 2014/15

Ricky Ponting: 706 in 2003/4

Virat Kohli: 692 in 2014/15

Most Ducks

Ishant Sharma: 12

Ajit Agarkar: 8

Zaheer Khan: 7

Most Wickets

Anil Kumble: 111

Harbhajan Singh: 95

Nathan Lyon: 94

Most 5-wicket Hauls

Anil Kumble: 10

Harbhajan Singh: 7

Nathan Lyon: 7

Most 10-wicket Hauls

Harbhajan Singh: 3

Anil Kumble: 2

Krejza: 1

Best Bowling Figures

Harbhajan Singh: 15 wickets, 217 runs, 80.1 overs

Anil Kumble: 13 wickets, 181 runs, 64.3 overs

Harbhajan Singh: 13 wickets, 196 runs, 68.2 overs

Best Economy

Ravindra Jadeja: 2.22

Glenn McGrath: 2.23

Steve O'Keefe: 2.46

Most Wickets in Series

Harbhajan Singh: 32 in 2000/1

Ravichandran Ashwin: 29 in 2012/13

Hilfenhaus: 27 in 2011/12

Highest Totals

India: 705/7 (D)

Australia: 659/4 (D)

India: 657/7 (D)

Lowest Totals

India: 36

Australia: 93

India: 104

Head-To-Head Details

Matches Played: 102

Matches Won by India: 30

Matches Won by Australia: 43

Matches Drawn: 28

Matches Tied: 1

What was the result of the previous three editions?

2016-17 (Played in India) - India won

2018-19 (Played in Australia) - India won

2020-21 (Played in Australia) - India won

The first match is set to take place in Nagpur, and will kick off on Feb 9.

