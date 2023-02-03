Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023: Every major record to know featuring most runs, wickets and 100s

The much-awaited Border-Gavaskar Trophy is just a few days away now, and the excitement and hype around it couldn't have been more. With a prospective WTC Final between the two same teams in sight, this series will serve an even greater motive than what was originally thought. The stakes are always high when India and Australia compete, but the intensity of this series has been on fire lately. Before we deep dive into all the action, here are every major records you should know.
Most Runs
- Sachin Tendulkar: 3262
- Ricky Ponting: 2555
- VVS Laxman: 2434
Highest Scores
- Michael Clarke: 329*
- VVS Laxman: 281
- Ricky Ponting: 257
Most 100s
- Sachin Tendulkar: 9
- Steve Smith: 9
- Ricky Ponting: 8
Most 50s
- Sachin Tendulkar: 25
- Ricky Ponting: 20
- VVS Laxman: 18
Most Runs In A Series
- Steve Smith: 769 in 2014/15
- Ricky Ponting: 706 in 2003/4
- Virat Kohli: 692 in 2014/15
Most Ducks
- Ishant Sharma: 12
- Ajit Agarkar: 8
- Zaheer Khan: 7
Most Wickets
- Anil Kumble: 111
- Harbhajan Singh: 95
- Nathan Lyon: 94
Most 5-wicket Hauls
- Anil Kumble: 10
- Harbhajan Singh: 7
- Nathan Lyon: 7
Most 10-wicket Hauls
- Harbhajan Singh: 3
- Anil Kumble: 2
- Krejza: 1
Best Bowling Figures
- Harbhajan Singh: 15 wickets, 217 runs, 80.1 overs
- Anil Kumble: 13 wickets, 181 runs, 64.3 overs
- Harbhajan Singh: 13 wickets, 196 runs, 68.2 overs
Best Economy
- Ravindra Jadeja: 2.22
- Glenn McGrath: 2.23
- Steve O'Keefe: 2.46
Most Wickets in Series
- Harbhajan Singh: 32 in 2000/1
- Ravichandran Ashwin: 29 in 2012/13
- Hilfenhaus: 27 in 2011/12
Highest Totals
- India: 705/7 (D)
- Australia: 659/4 (D)
- India: 657/7 (D)
Lowest Totals
- India: 36
- Australia: 93
- India: 104
Head-To-Head Details
- Matches Played: 102
- Matches Won by India: 30
- Matches Won by Australia: 43
- Matches Drawn: 28
- Matches Tied: 1
What was the result of the previous three editions?
- 2016-17 (Played in India) - India won
- 2018-19 (Played in Australia) - India won
- 2020-21 (Played in Australia) - India won
The first match is set to take place in Nagpur, and will kick off on Feb 9.
