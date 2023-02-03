Friday, February 03, 2023
     
Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023: Every major record to know featuring most runs, wickets and 100s

IND vs AUS 2023: From most runs in a series to most 5 and 10-wicket hauls in a match, here is the list of every major record in the history of Border-Gavaskar Trophy before the 1st Test in Nagpur, starting Feb 9.

Kartik Mehindru New Delhi Updated on: February 03, 2023 9:57 IST
IND vs AUS: Records
Image Source : GETTY IND vs AUS: Records

The much-awaited Border-Gavaskar Trophy is just a few days away now, and the excitement and hype around it couldn't have been more. With a prospective WTC Final between the two same teams in sight, this series will serve an even greater motive than what was originally thought. The stakes are always high when India and Australia compete, but the intensity of this series has been on fire lately. Before we deep dive into all the action, here are every major records you should know. 

Most Runs

Highest Scores

  • Michael Clarke: 329*
  • VVS Laxman: 281
  • Ricky Ponting: 257

Most 100s

Most 50s

  • Sachin Tendulkar: 25
  • Ricky Ponting: 20
  • VVS Laxman: 18

Most Runs In A Series

  • Steve Smith: 769 in 2014/15
  • Ricky Ponting: 706 in 2003/4
  • Virat Kohli: 692 in 2014/15

Most Ducks

Most Wickets

Most 5-wicket Hauls

  • Anil Kumble: 10
  • Harbhajan Singh: 7
  • Nathan Lyon: 7

Most 10-wicket Hauls

  • Harbhajan Singh: 3
  • Anil Kumble: 2
  • Krejza: 1

Best Bowling Figures 

  • Harbhajan Singh: 15 wickets, 217 runs, 80.1 overs
  • Anil Kumble: 13 wickets, 181 runs, 64.3 overs
  • Harbhajan Singh: 13 wickets, 196 runs, 68.2 overs

Best Economy

Most Wickets in Series

  • Harbhajan Singh: 32 in 2000/1
  • Ravichandran Ashwin: 29 in 2012/13
  • Hilfenhaus: 27 in 2011/12

Highest Totals

  • India: 705/7 (D)
  • Australia: 659/4 (D)
  • India: 657/7 (D)

Lowest Totals

  • India: 36
  • Australia: 93
  • India: 104

Head-To-Head Details

  • Matches Played: 102
  • Matches Won by India: 30
  • Matches Won by Australia: 43
  • Matches Drawn: 28
  • Matches Tied: 1

What was the result of the previous three editions?

  • 2016-17 (Played in India) - India won
  • 2018-19 (Played in Australia) - India won
  • 2020-21 (Played in Australia) - India won

The first match is set to take place in Nagpur, and will kick off on Feb 9. 

Also Read: Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Let's look at interesting facts, head-to-head details, history and previous results

