Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Let's look at interesting facts, head-to-head details, history and previous results

Follow us on Image Source : ICC India vs Australia Statsitics

India is set to play the much-awaited four-match Test series against Australia beginning on the 9th of February. Both countries are currently ranked 1st and 2nd with Australia claiming the top spot in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship 2023 cycle. Ahead of the crucial Border-Gavaskar Trophy here are some interesting statistics between both nations.

What is the history of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy?

Between 1947-48 and 1991-92, India and Australia played 50 Tests across 12 series. Following this, the tournament was named after the two legendary players Sunil Gavaskar and Allan Border.

When was the first edition of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy played?

The first edition was played in 1996-97.

What do series results so far look like?

India and Australia have faced off in 27 Test series to date since the first in 1947/48 Down Under. Australia have won 12 series wins and India have won 10 series, while five have ended in a draw.

Head-To-Head Details (Australia vs India)

Matches Played: 102

Matches Won by India: 30

Matches Won by Australia: 43

Matches Drawn: 28

Matches Tied: 1

What was the result of the previous three editions?

2016-17 (Played in India) - India won

2018-19 (Played in Australia) - India won

2020-21 (Played in Australia) - India won

Interesting facts:

India have hosted Australia nine times in the period, with the hosts holding a 16-5 win-loss ratio across the 25 Tests. Australia’s lone series win in India came in 2004-05.

Notably, Australia is the only visiting team to have won a Test in India since December 2012, having defeated the hosts by 333 runs in the first game of the 2016-17 series played in Pune.

What are the full squads?

Note: Ravindra Jadeja’s inclusion in the squad is subject to fitness.

Latest Cricket News