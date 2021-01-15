AUS vs IND 4th Test: India field most inexperienced bowling attack since country's second-ever Test in 1933

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES India's bowling attack in the ongoing Brisbane Test has a combined experience of four Tests.

India sustained a number of injuries throughout the course of the four-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy - especially in the bowling attack.

None of the first-team bowlers -- Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja were available for the fourth and final Test of the series in Brisbane. As a result, the team management fielded an attack with a combined experience of four Tests.

Moreover, Mohammed Siraj, who only made his debut in the second Test of the ongoing series, is now the senior-most pacer in the XI.

Siraj (2 Tests), Shardul Thakur (1 Test), Navdeep Saini (1 Test), T Natarajan (Debut) and Washington Sundar (Debut) are taking part in the series decider at the Gabba in Brisbane.

This is India's most inexperienced bowling attack since the country's second-ever Test in 1933.

India have also faced significant setbacks in the batting order. While Virat Kohli left the side after the first Test to attend the birth of his child, KL Rahul was ruled out of the series with a wrist sprain, while Hanuma Vihari was also ruled out with a pulled hamstring, following his heroics in the third Test.

Despite the injuries, Team India stepped up with fighting performances throughout the course of the series. The Ajinkya Rahane-led side beat Australia in Melbourne to draw the series level, and defied the odds to hold Australia to a draw in the third Test in Sydney.

India are the current holders of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.