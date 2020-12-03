India in Australia: 'Chahal TV' returns as host Yuzvendra Chahal interviews Ravindra Jadeja

Image Source : BCCI.TV Ravindra Jadeja talked about his partnership with Hardik Pandya in the third and final ODI of the series, which proved crucial to the side's 13-run win.

The 'Chahal TV' made a return after a long break as Yuzvendra Chahal hosted India's spin-allrounder Ravindra Jadeja as his first guest post the resumption.

Team India made a return to international cricket on November 27 after a break of nine month, having last played before the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to the sport around the world.

India conceded a 2-1 defeat in the three-match ODI series against Australia. On Wednesday, the side registered a consolation victory in the final match of the series, as Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja shined with the bat for the visitors.

While Pandya remained unbeaten on 92, Jadeja scored an unbeaten 66 as the duo added 150 runs for the sixth-wicket partnership. Jadeja joined Pandya with India's score at 152/5, and the duo took the side's score to 302/5 in 50 overs -- eventually aiding India to a 13-run win.

On Chahal TV, Jadeja talked about the partnership with Pandya, saying that the mindset was to play till the end as the side lacked depth in the batting.

"The plan was simple because I and Hardik were talking about how we were going to build the innings as we did not have too much depth in our batting after us and at the same time, we could not even afford to lose a wicket either. So we were telling each other that we need to be around till the very end," Jadeja said.

"We both were explaining to each other what all needs to be done in a particular situation. Therefore, it was very crucial for us to take the team to 300 from 150 after we had lost five wickets", said the Saurashtra all-rounder.

Jadeja also took the key wicket of Aaron Finch in the Australian innings, and talked about his bowling performance.

"I was bowling stump-to-stump lines. I ball was gripping and hence, I decided to keep it on the fifth stump so that it ends up pitching on the stump. That was my plan and on top of that, there was a bit of turn on offer but not too much though. However, it was way better than the wicket at Sydney", Jadeja added.

Team India will return to action for the three-match T20I series, which begins on November 4 in Canberra.